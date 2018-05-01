School Last Year's Record Coach Players to Watch Outlook

Brunswick 7-12, lost in North quarterfinals Mike Routhier, first year Beth Labbe, senior, forward; Shea Sullivan, senior, defense; Nadia Leiner, senior, goalie; Emily Factor, sophomore, defense Routhier takes over after coaching the Brunswick boys for 11 years. The Dragons have 11 players back from last year's playoff team, most of whom were regulars.

Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 4-14-1, lost in North quarterfinals Dana Berube, 2nd year Maranda Guimond, junior, goalie; Taylor Cailler, senior, forward; Brianna’s Doucette, senior, forward Berube expects his team to be more competitive this season and qualify for the playoffs in the North.

Greely/Gray-New Gloucester 19-3, won state championship Nate Guerin, ninth year Jayme Morrison, senior, defense; Leah Walker, junior, defense; Camilla Lattanzi, sophomore, defense The Rangers, who return only four skaters from their title team, need to replace a lot of offensive firepower to be a contender.

Mt. Ararat/Morse 2-16 Jeremy Saxton, first year Amber Card, senior, forward; Alyssa Dau, senior, forward; Gabby Mason, senior, goalie Saxton takes over as the sole head coach after serving as co-coach last year.

Yarmouth/Freeport 3-13-2 Megan Vaughan, fourth year Kyaira Grondin, senior, defense; Paige Rinaldi, junior, forward/defense; Sophie Newberg, junior, forward/defense Grondin anchors the defense, and Rinaldi and Newberg are versatile players for a team looking to return to playoff contention after missing out last season.

Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells 10-8-1 Adam Flynn, second year Paige Laverriere, senior, forward; Jillian Lewis, junior, defenseman; Lily Stark, junior, forward The Tigers lost many key players from last year's team and will rely heavily on their top line – Laverriere, Stark and Lily Clough.

Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland 10-9-1, lost in South semifinals Bob Mills, eighth year Sophia Venditti, senior, forward; Koto Yamada, sophomore, forward; Nicoletta Coupe, sophomore, forward The Capers have experience on defense and several skilled forwards, making another playoff appearance likely.

Cheverus/Kennebunk 19-2, lost in state final Scott Rousseau, 3rd year Zoe Mazur, senior, defense; Sarah Noyes, senior, defense; Abby Lamontagne, junior, forward Cheverus/Kennebunk returns plenty of talent and is favored to return to the state championship game.

Falmouth 6-12-1, lost in South quarterfinals Rob Carrier, 10th year Reade Carmichael, senior, forward; Kayla Sarazin, senior, defense; Eliza Chace, freshman, defense Carrier says his team is replacing a lot on offense but should have solid defense and goaltending.

Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic 0-18 Nat Germond, ninth year Isis Adams, senior, defense; CC Cochrane, senior, defense; Anna Rathbun, senior, center The team has added seven new players, and Germond says the Rams are looking to reestablish themselves as a playoff contender.

Portland/Deering 14-6, lost in South final Tom Clifford, second year Emily Demers, senior, forward; Carolina Lerch, sophomore, forward; Inez Braceras, senior, forward The Bulldogs return nine regulars from a breakout season and should be a top contender in the South again.

Scarborough 9-10-1, lost in South semifinals Caitlin Jordan, second year Courtney Brochu, senior, defense; Taylor Veilleux, senior, center; Evelyn Boardman, freshman, center The Red Storm have added 13 freshmen, many of whom have years of playing experience.