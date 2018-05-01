|School
|Last Year's Record
|Coach
|Players to Watch
|Outlook
|Brunswick
|7-12, lost in North quarterfinals
|Mike Routhier, first year
|Beth Labbe, senior, forward; Shea Sullivan, senior, defense; Nadia Leiner, senior, goalie; Emily Factor, sophomore, defense
|Routhier takes over after coaching the Brunswick boys for 11 years. The Dragons have 11 players back from last year's playoff team, most of whom were regulars.
|Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland
|4-14-1, lost in North quarterfinals
|Dana Berube, 2nd year
|Maranda Guimond, junior, goalie; Taylor Cailler, senior, forward; Brianna’s Doucette, senior, forward
|Berube expects his team to be more competitive this season and qualify for the playoffs in the North.
|Greely/Gray-New Gloucester
|19-3, won state championship
|Nate Guerin, ninth year
|Jayme Morrison, senior, defense; Leah Walker, junior, defense; Camilla Lattanzi, sophomore, defense
|The Rangers, who return only four skaters from their title team, need to replace a lot of offensive firepower to be a contender.
|Mt. Ararat/Morse
|2-16
|Jeremy Saxton, first year
|Amber Card, senior, forward; Alyssa Dau, senior, forward; Gabby Mason, senior, goalie
|Saxton takes over as the sole head coach after serving as co-coach last year.
|Yarmouth/Freeport
|3-13-2
|Megan Vaughan, fourth year
|Kyaira Grondin, senior, defense; Paige Rinaldi, junior, forward/defense; Sophie Newberg, junior, forward/defense
|Grondin anchors the defense, and Rinaldi and Newberg are versatile players for a team looking to return to playoff contention after missing out last season.
|Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells
|10-8-1
|Adam Flynn, second year
|Paige Laverriere, senior, forward; Jillian Lewis, junior, defenseman; Lily Stark, junior, forward
|The Tigers lost many key players from last year's team and will rely heavily on their top line – Laverriere, Stark and Lily Clough.
|Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland
|10-9-1, lost in South semifinals
|Bob Mills, eighth year
|Sophia Venditti, senior, forward; Koto Yamada, sophomore, forward; Nicoletta Coupe, sophomore, forward
|The Capers have experience on defense and several skilled forwards, making another playoff appearance likely.
|Cheverus/Kennebunk
|19-2, lost in state final
|Scott Rousseau, 3rd year
|Zoe Mazur, senior, defense; Sarah Noyes, senior, defense; Abby Lamontagne, junior, forward
|Cheverus/Kennebunk returns plenty of talent and is favored to return to the state championship game.
|Falmouth
|6-12-1, lost in South quarterfinals
|Rob Carrier, 10th year
|Reade Carmichael, senior, forward; Kayla Sarazin, senior, defense; Eliza Chace, freshman, defense
|Carrier says his team is replacing a lot on offense but should have solid defense and goaltending.
|Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic
|0-18
|Nat Germond, ninth year
|Isis Adams, senior, defense; CC Cochrane, senior, defense; Anna Rathbun, senior, center
|The team has added seven new players, and Germond says the Rams are looking to reestablish themselves as a playoff contender.
|Portland/Deering
|14-6, lost in South final
|Tom Clifford, second year
|Emily Demers, senior, forward; Carolina Lerch, sophomore, forward; Inez Braceras, senior, forward
|The Bulldogs return nine regulars from a breakout season and should be a top contender in the South again.
|Scarborough
|9-10-1, lost in South semifinals
|Caitlin Jordan, second year
|Courtney Brochu, senior, defense; Taylor Veilleux, senior, center; Evelyn Boardman, freshman, center
|The Red Storm have added 13 freshmen, many of whom have years of playing experience.
|York/Traip/Marshwood
|4-14
|Kevin Purdy, first year
|Sophia Santamaria, forward; Megan Wentworth, defense; Erin Gray, goalie
|Purdy, a coach with the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs boys' program for 15 years, says the team has gotten a boost from the addition of nine freshmen.