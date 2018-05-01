Girls’ Hockey Preview

SchoolLast Year's RecordCoachPlayers to WatchOutlook
Brunswick7-12, lost in North quarterfinalsMike Routhier, first yearBeth Labbe, senior, forward; Shea Sullivan, senior, defense; Nadia Leiner, senior, goalie; Emily Factor, sophomore, defenseRouthier takes over after coaching the Brunswick boys for 11 years. The Dragons have 11 players back from last year's playoff team, most of whom were regulars.
Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland4-14-1, lost in North quarterfinalsDana Berube, 2nd yearMaranda Guimond, junior, goalie; Taylor Cailler, senior, forward; Brianna’s Doucette, senior, forwardBerube expects his team to be more competitive this season and qualify for the playoffs in the North.
Greely/Gray-New Gloucester19-3, won state championshipNate Guerin, ninth yearJayme Morrison, senior, defense; Leah Walker, junior, defense; Camilla Lattanzi, sophomore, defenseThe Rangers, who return only four skaters from their title team, need to replace a lot of offensive firepower to be a contender.
Mt. Ararat/Morse2-16Jeremy Saxton, first yearAmber Card, senior, forward; Alyssa Dau, senior, forward; Gabby Mason, senior, goalieSaxton takes over as the sole head coach after serving as co-coach last year.
Yarmouth/Freeport3-13-2Megan Vaughan, fourth yearKyaira Grondin, senior, defense; Paige Rinaldi, junior, forward/defense; Sophie Newberg, junior, forward/defenseGrondin anchors the defense, and Rinaldi and Newberg are versatile players for a team looking to return to playoff contention after missing out last season.
Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells10-8-1Adam Flynn, second yearPaige Laverriere, senior, forward; Jillian Lewis, junior, defenseman; Lily Stark, junior, forwardThe Tigers lost many key players from last year's team and will rely heavily on their top line – Laverriere, Stark and Lily Clough.
Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland10-9-1, lost in South semifinalsBob Mills, eighth yearSophia Venditti, senior, forward; Koto Yamada, sophomore, forward; Nicoletta Coupe, sophomore, forwardThe Capers have experience on defense and several skilled forwards, making another playoff appearance likely.
Cheverus/Kennebunk19-2, lost in state finalScott Rousseau, 3rd yearZoe Mazur, senior, defense; Sarah Noyes, senior, defense; Abby Lamontagne, junior, forwardCheverus/Kennebunk returns plenty of talent and is favored to return to the state championship game.
Falmouth6-12-1, lost in South quarterfinalsRob Carrier, 10th yearReade Carmichael, senior, forward; Kayla Sarazin, senior, defense; Eliza Chace, freshman, defenseCarrier says his team is replacing a lot on offense but should have solid defense and goaltending.
Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic0-18Nat Germond, ninth yearIsis Adams, senior, defense; CC Cochrane, senior, defense; Anna Rathbun, senior, centerThe team has added seven new players, and Germond says the Rams are looking to reestablish themselves as a playoff contender.
Portland/Deering14-6, lost in South finalTom Clifford, second yearEmily Demers, senior, forward; Carolina Lerch, sophomore, forward; Inez Braceras, senior, forwardThe Bulldogs return nine regulars from a breakout season and should be a top contender in the South again.
Scarborough9-10-1, lost in South semifinalsCaitlin Jordan, second yearCourtney Brochu, senior, defense; Taylor Veilleux, senior, center; Evelyn Boardman, freshman, centerThe Red Storm have added 13 freshmen, many of whom have years of playing experience.
York/Traip/Marshwood4-14Kevin Purdy, first yearSophia Santamaria, forward; Megan Wentworth, defense; Erin Gray, goaliePurdy, a coach with the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs boys' program for 15 years, says the team has gotten a boost from the addition of nine freshmen.