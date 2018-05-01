School Last Year's Record Coach Players to Watch Outlook

Biddeford 15-7, lost in Class A State Championship Jason Tremblay, 3rd year Nick McSorley, sophomore forward; Colin Petit, senior forward; Trevor Ouellette, sophomore forward The Tigers lost 11 seniors from last year's team and have only 18 players in the program, so they'll have a hard time matching last year's run to the Class A South title.

Cheverus 14-5-1, lost in South final Mike Carmody, 1st year Colby Anton, senior forward; Alex Brewer, senior forward; Jackson Wilson, junior forward The Stags return 10 players, mostly on the offensive end. How the defensive side holds up will determine how Cheverus competes this season.

Falmouth 12-6-1, lost in South semifinal Deron Barton, 8th year Owen Drummey, sophomore forward; Garrett Tracy, senior defenseman; Sam Kidder, sophomore goalie Falmouth graduated 13 seniors, but has a mix of returning regulars and players who have come back to the program. The Yachtsmen will again be among the contenders in Class A South.

Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills No varsity team David Lepage, 13th year Graham Payne, junior goaltender; Liam Chisari, senior defenseman; Cam Lepage, junior defenseman The Ice Cats have moved back to the varsity level for the first time in two years. Defense and goaltending are likely to be the team's biggest strengths.

Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble 7-11 Eric Royal, 15th year Henry Honkonen, senior forward; Jarid Tomblin, senior forward; Kassidy Lessard, senior defenseman Royal expects his team to be productive in the offensive end, but says the Knighthawks need to have a better commitment to team defense.

Massabesic/Bonny Eagle/Old Orchard Beach 4-14 Loren Blair, 5th year Brady Cormier, sophomore; Chris Westgate, sophomore; Kurtis Morin, junior; Dylan Tozier, senior The Mustangs avoid most of the Class A favorites in their tiered schedule, so they're hopeful of approaching the .500 mark despite a roster that doesn't have many seniors.

Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse 9-9 A.J. Kavanaugh, 4th year Noah Austin, senior forward; Cade Charron, senior goaltender; Ian Struck, junior forward Austin, the team's leading scorer last year, and Charron are the top returnees for a team that will need to get contributions from some of its newcomers.

Portland/Deering 8-9-2, lost in South quarterfinals Jeff Beaney, 4th year Donnie Tocci, senior defenseman; Walter Lewandowski, senior forward; Miki SIlva, junior forward Beaney returns 15 players from a team that has hosted a first-round playoff game for three straight seasons.

Scarborough 3-15 Jake Brown, 2nd year Patrick Clonan, senior forward; Nolan Matthews, junior forward; Ethan Jasa, junior defenseman; Zach Chaisson, sophomore forward The Red Storm had 14 first-year varsity players last season, so the team expects to much improved.

South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport 10-8-1, lost in South quarterfinals Joe Robinson, 12th year Liam McGibbon, junior goalie; Mitchell Adams, senior center; Bradley McMains, sophomore center Robinson says he has a talented group that is hoping to go far into the playoffs.

Thornton Academy 12-8, lost in South semifinal Michael Roux, 2nd year Luke Chessie, senior forward; Sawyer Wirsing, junior forward; Seth Dube, senior goalie The Trojans are hopeful that they can improve on last year's record and make a deep playoff run.

Windham/Westbrook 3-14-1 Greg Leclair, 7th year Derek Corbett, senior forward; Sean White, senior goaltender This is a young team, with 12 freshman and sophomores, though most of the sophomores saw regular time last season.

Brunswick 9-10, lost in South quarterfinals Mike Misner, 2nd year Jacob Doring, senior forward; Jack St. Pierre, senior forward; Scout Masse, junior defenseman The Dragons lost seven seniors and added only three freshmen, so depth will be an issue. Doring, last year's leading scorer (14 goals, 15 assists) is the only returnee who scored more than four goals.

Cape Elizabeth 15-3-2, lost in South final Jake Rutt, 1st year Phil Tarling, senior forward; Gavin Simopolos, sophomore forward; Jackson Woods, senior defenseman Rutt, a former UMaine defenseman, expects a strong group of seniors to help make the Capers one of the teams to beat in Class B.

Gorham 9-10, lost in South quarterfinals Jon Portwine, 10th year Tanner Grand, senior center; Trevor Gray, senior forward; Cole Perreault, junior defenseman The Rams have 12 returning players, including 10 seniors, so they should be a playoff team and could be a serious contender in Class B South.

Greely 17-3-1, lost in Class B State Championship Barry Mothes, 25th season Jake MacDonald, junior forward; Andy Moore, junior forward; Jackson Williams, senior forward; Caleb Duff, junior defenseman; Jared Swisher, sophomore goalie Greely could make another deep playoff run with a dangerous offense. MacDonald, Moore and Williams were all double-digit goal scorers last season.

Kennebunk/Wells 4-14 Sean Smith, 7th year Dean Church, sophomore forward; Walker Robinson, senior defenseman; Holden Johnson, senior forward The Rams hope to rise into the middle of the pack of teams fighting for a playoff spot and a first-round home game in Class B South.

Poland/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Leavitt 11-8, lost in Class A North quarterfinals Joe Hutchinson, 6th year Dakota Soucy, senior goalie; Austin Taylor, senior forward; Jayson Martin, senior defenseman; Cole Gagne, senior defenseman The Kings lost quite a few experienced players but should benefit from a move down from Class B. Soucy played every game last season, and Taylor is the top returning scorer.

Yarmouth 11-7-2, lost in South semifinals David St. Pierre, 8th year Kurt Heywood, senior forward; Sam Marjerison, senior forward; Spencer King, junior defenseman While Yarmouth is young in some key positions, St. Pierre says his team has good leadership and expects the Clippers to remain competitive in a tough division.