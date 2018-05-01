Boys’ Hockey Preview

SchoolLast Year's RecordCoachPlayers to WatchOutlook
Biddeford15-7, lost in Class A State ChampionshipJason Tremblay, 3rd yearNick McSorley, sophomore forward; Colin Petit, senior forward; Trevor Ouellette, sophomore forwardThe Tigers lost 11 seniors from last year's team and have only 18 players in the program, so they'll have a hard time matching last year's run to the Class A South title.
Cheverus14-5-1, lost in South finalMike Carmody, 1st yearColby Anton, senior forward; Alex Brewer, senior forward; Jackson Wilson, junior forwardThe Stags return 10 players, mostly on the offensive end. How the defensive side holds up will determine how Cheverus competes this season.
Falmouth12-6-1, lost in South semifinalDeron Barton, 8th yearOwen Drummey, sophomore forward; Garrett Tracy, senior defenseman; Sam Kidder, sophomore goalieFalmouth graduated 13 seniors, but has a mix of returning regulars and players who have come back to the program. The Yachtsmen will again be among the contenders in Class A South.
Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford HillsNo varsity teamDavid Lepage, 13th yearGraham Payne, junior goaltender; Liam Chisari, senior defenseman; Cam Lepage, junior defensemanThe Ice Cats have moved back to the varsity level for the first time in two years. Defense and goaltending are likely to be the team's biggest strengths.
Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble7-11Eric Royal, 15th yearHenry Honkonen, senior forward; Jarid Tomblin, senior forward; Kassidy Lessard, senior defensemanRoyal expects his team to be productive in the offensive end, but says the Knighthawks need to have a better commitment to team defense.
Massabesic/Bonny Eagle/Old Orchard Beach4-14Loren Blair, 5th yearBrady Cormier, sophomore; Chris Westgate, sophomore; Kurtis Morin, junior; Dylan Tozier, seniorThe Mustangs avoid most of the Class A favorites in their tiered schedule, so they're hopeful of approaching the .500 mark despite a roster that doesn't have many seniors.
Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse9-9A.J. Kavanaugh, 4th yearNoah Austin, senior forward; Cade Charron, senior goaltender; Ian Struck, junior forwardAustin, the team's leading scorer last year, and Charron are the top returnees for a team that will need to get contributions from some of its newcomers.
Portland/Deering8-9-2, lost in South quarterfinalsJeff Beaney, 4th yearDonnie Tocci, senior defenseman; Walter Lewandowski, senior forward; Miki SIlva, junior forwardBeaney returns 15 players from a team that has hosted a first-round playoff game for three straight seasons.
Scarborough3-15Jake Brown, 2nd yearPatrick Clonan, senior forward; Nolan Matthews, junior forward; Ethan Jasa, junior defenseman; Zach Chaisson, sophomore forwardThe Red Storm had 14 first-year varsity players last season, so the team expects to much improved.
South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport10-8-1, lost in South quarterfinalsJoe Robinson, 12th yearLiam McGibbon, junior goalie; Mitchell Adams, senior center; Bradley McMains, sophomore centerRobinson says he has a talented group that is hoping to go far into the playoffs.
Thornton Academy12-8, lost in South semifinalMichael Roux, 2nd yearLuke Chessie, senior forward; Sawyer Wirsing, junior forward; Seth Dube, senior goalie The Trojans are hopeful that they can improve on last year's record and make a deep playoff run.
Windham/Westbrook3-14-1Greg Leclair, 7th yearDerek Corbett, senior forward; Sean White, senior goaltenderThis is a young team, with 12 freshman and sophomores, though most of the sophomores saw regular time last season.
Brunswick9-10, lost in South quarterfinalsMike Misner, 2nd yearJacob Doring, senior forward; Jack St. Pierre, senior forward; Scout Masse, junior defensemanThe Dragons lost seven seniors and added only three freshmen, so depth will be an issue. Doring, last year's leading scorer (14 goals, 15 assists) is the only returnee who scored more than four goals.
Cape Elizabeth15-3-2, lost in South finalJake Rutt, 1st yearPhil Tarling, senior forward; Gavin Simopolos, sophomore forward; Jackson Woods, senior defensemanRutt, a former UMaine defenseman, expects a strong group of seniors to help make the Capers one of the teams to beat in Class B.
Gorham9-10, lost in South quarterfinalsJon Portwine, 10th yearTanner Grand, senior center; Trevor Gray, senior forward; Cole Perreault, junior defensemanThe Rams have 12 returning players, including 10 seniors, so they should be a playoff team and could be a serious contender in Class B South.
Greely17-3-1, lost in Class B State ChampionshipBarry Mothes, 25th seasonJake MacDonald, junior forward; Andy Moore, junior forward; Jackson Williams, senior forward; Caleb Duff, junior defenseman; Jared Swisher, sophomore goalieGreely could make another deep playoff run with a dangerous offense. MacDonald, Moore and Williams were all double-digit goal scorers last season.
Kennebunk/Wells4-14Sean Smith, 7th yearDean Church, sophomore forward; Walker Robinson, senior defenseman; Holden Johnson, senior forwardThe Rams hope to rise into the middle of the pack of teams fighting for a playoff spot and a first-round home game in Class B South.
Poland/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Leavitt11-8, lost in Class A North quarterfinalsJoe Hutchinson, 6th yearDakota Soucy, senior goalie; Austin Taylor, senior forward; Jayson Martin, senior defenseman; Cole Gagne, senior defensemanThe Kings lost quite a few experienced players but should benefit from a move down from Class B. Soucy played every game last season, and Taylor is the top returning scorer.
Yarmouth11-7-2, lost in South semifinalsDavid St. Pierre, 8th yearKurt Heywood, senior forward; Sam Marjerison, senior forward; Spencer King, junior defensemanWhile Yarmouth is young in some key positions, St. Pierre says his team has good leadership and expects the Clippers to remain competitive in a tough division.
York14-6, lost in South semifinalsJames Powers, 16th yearAndrew Bertolini, senior forward; Dalton McCann, senior forward; Jake Nelson, senior forward; Marshall Ford, senior defense, Max Pickett, junior defenseBertolini and McCann were double-digit goal scorers last year, and Nelson averaged almost a point per game. Ford, Pickett and Aiden Drew are holdovers on defense for a team that figures to contend again.