|School
|Coach
|Last Year
|Players to Watch
|Biddeford
|Caitlin Tremberth, sixth year
|17-0-1, won Class A state championship
|Abby Allen, junior, midfielder; Megan Mourmouras, senior, midfielder; Brooklyn Goff, senior, forward
|Bonny Eagle
|Amethyst Hersom Poirier, first year
|6-9, lost in Class A South prelim
|Emma Burnham, sophomore, midfielder; Riley Heacock, junior, forward; Kailee Cummings, senior, defense
|Boothbay
|Donna Jordan, seventh season
|5-9, lost in Class C North quarterfinal
|Chloe Arsenault, senior, forward/midfielder; Kylie Brown, junior, midfielder/back; Josey Smith, senior, back
|Brunswick
|Carrie Sullivan, first year
|5-9
|Lauren Jacobs, junior, forward; Sarah Scrapchansky, senior, forward; Maddie Wayne, senior, midfielder
|Camden Hills
|Lindsey Clement, seventh season
|3-10-1
|Lulu Lydon, senior, forward; Sophia Campbell, senior, midfielder; Alyssa Bland, sophomore, forward
|Cape Elizabeth
|Maura Bisogni, fourth year
|1-13
|Isabel Berman, senior, midfielder; Kaitlin Norrad, senior, forward; Christiana Pinette, senior, goalkeeper
|Cheverus
|Theresa Hendrix, first year
|9-7, lost in Class A South quarterfinal
|Lucia Pompeo, junior, forward; Madisyn Durgin, junior, midfielder; Hannah Woodford, senior, goalie
|Falmouth
|Robin Haley, 23rd year
|10-4-2, lost in Class A South semifinal
|Sarah Wentworth, senior, midfielder; Veronica Grobe, senior, forward; Parker Spence, senior, defender
|Freeport
|Marcia Wood, seventh year
|13-3-1, lost in Class B South final
|Rachel Harmon, senior, defender; Piper Sherbert, senior, goalie; Amelia Farrin, junior, midfielder
|Fryeburg Academy
|Dede Frost, 25th year
|11-3-2, lost in Class B South semifinal
|Abigail Hewes, senior, midfielder/link; Bridget O’Neil, senior, midfielder; Kirsten Wentworth, senior, forward
|Gorham
|Becky Manson-Rioux, 11th year
|11-4-1, lost in Class A South quarterfinal
|Faith Dillon, senior, midfielder; Kacie Walton, senior, sweeper; Lydia Gaudreau, junior, midfielder
|Gray-New Gloucester
|Christa Roddy, seventh year
|4-10
|Madelyn Cote, senior, midfielder/back; Trizzie Ha, senior, midfielder/forward; Tiffany Ha, junior, midfielder/forward
|Greely
|Chelsea Morley, second year
|10-5, lost in Class B South quarterfinal
|Delia Knox, junior, midfielder; Hannah Perfetti, junior, midfielder; Haley McAuslin, freshman, attacker
|Kennebunk
|Kayla Billings, 10th year
|5-9
|Samantha McGrath, sophomore, midfielder; Olivia Durham, junior, midfielder; Ruby Sliwkowski, freshman, forward
|Lake Region
|Pauline Webb, seventh year
|10-6, lost in Class B South semifinal
|Kaitlyn Plummer, senior, forward; Julia Murch, senior, midfielder; Delaney Meserve, senior, forward/midfielder
|Lincoln Academy
|Amanda Armstrong, eighth year
|2-12
|Coach Armstrong, citing her young squad, declined to specify players to watch., , , ,
|Marshwood
|Kristen Amato, first year
|8-8, lost in Class A South quarterfinal
|Corrin Hasty, junior, midfielder; Isabella Shultze, junior, midfielder; Nichole Roberts, senior, goalkeeper
|Massabesic
|Michele Martin-Moore, 19th year
|5-9, lost in Class A South quarterfinal
|Anna Snyder, junior, midfielder; Emma Snyder, junior, forward; Camryn Champlin, junior, link
|Morse
|Kerri Reno, fifth year
|6-8
|Kim St. Pierre, senior, midfielder; Abby Durgin, senior, defense; Isabel Strelneck, sophomore, forward
|Mt. Ararat
|Krista Chase, sixth year
|9-6, lost in Class A North quarterfinal
|Wyley Fitzpatrick, senior, center forward; Holly Temple, senior, center midfielder
|Noble
|Josie Chadbourne, third year
|2-12
|Carrie Grace, sophomore, forward; Alyssa Shibles, sophomore, defender; Kaylee Mayotte, junior, goalkeeper
|North Yarmouth Academy
|Annika King, second year
|7-8, lost in Class C South quarterfinal
|Katie Larson, senior, forward; Maya Davis, senior, midfielder/defender; Emilia McKenney, sophomore, forward
|Oceanside
|Joanna Hall, 11th year
|2-12
|Amanda Frost, senior, midfielder; Audrey Young, senior, defender; Alexa Barstow, junior, goalie
|Poland
|Mara Balboni, second year
|7-8, lost in Class B South quarterfinal
|Ashton Sturtevant, senior, goalie; Olivia Bell, senior, midfielder; Autumn Willis, senior, forward
|Portland/Deering
|Beth Arsenault, 20th year
|Deering (6-9), lost in Class A south prelim; Portland (0-13-1)
|Aleah Murph, senior, midfielder; Jada McIlwain, senior, goalie; Talia Casa, senior, midfielder
|Sacopee Valley
|Jaci Ritter, fifth year
|2-11-1
|Olivia Barriault, senior, midfielder; Tika Eastman, junior, midfielder
|Sanford
|Diana Walker, 36th year
|7-8, lost in Class A South prelim
|Phoebe Joy, senior, forward; Kallee Turner, junior, forward; Jordan Benvie, senior, goalie
|Scarborough
|Kerry Mariello, 18th year
|12-3-1, lost in Class A South semifinal
|Hannah Dobecki, senior, defender; Abby Roy, senior, goalkeeper; Carrie Timpson, senior, forward
|South Portland
|Sarah Millington, first year
|2-12
|Lydia Grant, senior, Midfield; Lauren DiBiase, senior, Midfield; Maddie Drolet, senior, Goalkeeper
|Thornton Academy
|Lori Smith, 22nd year
|9-6-1, lost in Class A South quarterfinal
|Jaigan Boudreau, senior, back/midfielder; Alexis Stone, senior, back/midfielder; Madi Vachon, junior, goalie
|Traip Academy
|Jackie Driscoll, first year
|1-13
|Maggy Johnson, sophomore, midfield; Aubrie Murdock, sophomore, sweeper; Isabelle Piche, freshman, midfield
|Wells
|Katelyn Rich, 6th year
|5-7-1
|Lily Clough, junior, forward/midfielder; Rhiannon McQuaide, junior, midfielder; Emma Cousins, senior, forward/midfielder
|Westbrook
|Rachelle Violette, fourth year
|14-2-1, lost in Class A South final
|Mary Keef, senior, forward; Morgan Lebeau, senior, forward; Katie Champagne, , forward
|Windham
|Cory DiDonato, fourth year
|3-9-2
|Chloe Wilcox, senior, defense; Whitney Wilson, senior, midfield; Shyler Fielding, junior, forward
|Yarmouth
|Tracy Quimby, second year
|7-8, lost in Class B South quarterfinal
|Lily McDowell, senior, defense; Tessa Piker, senior, defense; Ari Rustad, sophomore, forward/midfielder
|York
|Nora Happny, second year
|13-4-1, lost in Class B state final
|Bailey Oliver, senior, midfielder; Christina Dargie, junior, midfielder; Sage Works, sophomore, defense