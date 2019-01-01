2019 Field Hockey Preview

SchoolCoachLast YearPlayers to Watch
BiddefordCaitlin Tremberth, sixth year17-0-1, won Class A state championshipAbby Allen, junior, midfielder; Megan Mourmouras, senior, midfielder; Brooklyn Goff, senior, forward
Bonny EagleAmethyst Hersom Poirier, first year6-9, lost in Class A South prelimEmma Burnham, sophomore, midfielder; Riley Heacock, junior, forward; Kailee Cummings, senior, defense
BoothbayDonna Jordan, seventh season5-9, lost in Class C North quarterfinalChloe Arsenault, senior, forward/midfielder; Kylie Brown, junior, midfielder/back; Josey Smith, senior, back
BrunswickCarrie Sullivan, first year5-9Lauren Jacobs, junior, forward; Sarah Scrapchansky, senior, forward; Maddie Wayne, senior, midfielder
Camden HillsLindsey Clement, seventh season3-10-1Lulu Lydon, senior, forward; Sophia Campbell, senior, midfielder; Alyssa Bland, sophomore, forward
Cape ElizabethMaura Bisogni, fourth year1-13Isabel Berman, senior, midfielder; Kaitlin Norrad, senior, forward; Christiana Pinette, senior, goalkeeper
CheverusTheresa Hendrix, first year9-7, lost in Class A South quarterfinalLucia Pompeo, junior, forward; Madisyn Durgin, junior, midfielder; Hannah Woodford, senior, goalie
FalmouthRobin Haley, 23rd year10-4-2, lost in Class A South semifinalSarah Wentworth, senior, midfielder; Veronica Grobe, senior, forward; Parker Spence, senior, defender
FreeportMarcia Wood, seventh year13-3-1, lost in Class B South finalRachel Harmon, senior, defender; Piper Sherbert, senior, goalie; Amelia Farrin, junior, midfielder
Fryeburg AcademyDede Frost, 25th year11-3-2, lost in Class B South semifinalAbigail Hewes, senior, midfielder/link; Bridget O’Neil, senior, midfielder; Kirsten Wentworth, senior, forward
GorhamBecky Manson-Rioux, 11th year11-4-1, lost in Class A South quarterfinalFaith Dillon, senior, midfielder; Kacie Walton, senior, sweeper; Lydia Gaudreau, junior, midfielder
Gray-New GloucesterChrista Roddy, seventh year4-10Madelyn Cote, senior, midfielder/back; Trizzie Ha, senior, midfielder/forward; Tiffany Ha, junior, midfielder/forward
GreelyChelsea Morley, second year10-5, lost in Class B South quarterfinalDelia Knox, junior, midfielder; Hannah Perfetti, junior, midfielder; Haley McAuslin, freshman, attacker
KennebunkKayla Billings, 10th year5-9Samantha McGrath, sophomore, midfielder; Olivia Durham, junior, midfielder; Ruby Sliwkowski, freshman, forward
Lake RegionPauline Webb, seventh year10-6, lost in Class B South semifinalKaitlyn Plummer, senior, forward; Julia Murch, senior, midfielder; Delaney Meserve, senior, forward/midfielder
Lincoln AcademyAmanda Armstrong, eighth year2-12Coach Armstrong, citing her young squad, declined to specify players to watch., , , ,
MarshwoodKristen Amato, first year8-8, lost in Class A South quarterfinalCorrin Hasty, junior, midfielder; Isabella Shultze, junior, midfielder; Nichole Roberts, senior, goalkeeper
MassabesicMichele Martin-Moore, 19th year5-9, lost in Class A South quarterfinalAnna Snyder, junior, midfielder; Emma Snyder, junior, forward; Camryn Champlin, junior, link
MorseKerri Reno, fifth year6-8Kim St. Pierre, senior, midfielder; Abby Durgin, senior, defense; Isabel Strelneck, sophomore, forward
Mt. AraratKrista Chase, sixth year9-6, lost in Class A North quarterfinalWyley Fitzpatrick, senior, center forward; Holly Temple, senior, center midfielder
NobleJosie Chadbourne, third year2-12Carrie Grace, sophomore, forward; Alyssa Shibles, sophomore, defender; Kaylee Mayotte, junior, goalkeeper
North Yarmouth AcademyAnnika King, second year7-8, lost in Class C South quarterfinalKatie Larson, senior, forward; Maya Davis, senior, midfielder/defender; Emilia McKenney, sophomore, forward
OceansideJoanna Hall, 11th year2-12Amanda Frost, senior, midfielder; Audrey Young, senior, defender; Alexa Barstow, junior, goalie
PolandMara Balboni, second year7-8, lost in Class B South quarterfinalAshton Sturtevant, senior, goalie; Olivia Bell, senior, midfielder; Autumn Willis, senior, forward
Portland/DeeringBeth Arsenault, 20th yearDeering (6-9), lost in Class A south prelim; Portland (0-13-1)Aleah Murph, senior, midfielder; Jada McIlwain, senior, goalie; Talia Casa, senior, midfielder
Sacopee ValleyJaci Ritter, fifth year2-11-1Olivia Barriault, senior, midfielder; Tika Eastman, junior, midfielder
SanfordDiana Walker, 36th year7-8, lost in Class A South prelimPhoebe Joy, senior, forward; Kallee Turner, junior, forward; Jordan Benvie, senior, goalie
ScarboroughKerry Mariello, 18th year12-3-1, lost in Class A South semifinalHannah Dobecki, senior, defender; Abby Roy, senior, goalkeeper; Carrie Timpson, senior, forward
South PortlandSarah Millington, first year2-12Lydia Grant, senior, Midfield; Lauren DiBiase, senior, Midfield; Maddie Drolet, senior, Goalkeeper
Thornton AcademyLori Smith, 22nd year9-6-1, lost in Class A South quarterfinalJaigan Boudreau, senior, back/midfielder; Alexis Stone, senior, back/midfielder; Madi Vachon, junior, goalie
Traip AcademyJackie Driscoll, first year1-13Maggy Johnson, sophomore, midfield; Aubrie Murdock, sophomore, sweeper; Isabelle Piche, freshman, midfield
WellsKatelyn Rich, 6th year5-7-1Lily Clough, junior, forward/midfielder; Rhiannon McQuaide, junior, midfielder; Emma Cousins, senior, forward/midfielder
WestbrookRachelle Violette, fourth year14-2-1, lost in Class A South finalMary Keef, senior, forward; Morgan Lebeau, senior, forward; Katie Champagne, , forward
WindhamCory DiDonato, fourth year3-9-2Chloe Wilcox, senior, defense; Whitney Wilson, senior, midfield; Shyler Fielding, junior, forward
YarmouthTracy Quimby, second year7-8, lost in Class B South quarterfinalLily McDowell, senior, defense; Tessa Piker, senior, defense; Ari Rustad, sophomore, forward/midfielder
YorkNora Happny, second year13-4-1, lost in Class B state finalBailey Oliver, senior, midfielder; Christina Dargie, junior, midfielder; Sage Works, sophomore, defense