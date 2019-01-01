|School
|Coach
|Last Year
|Players to Watch
|Outlook
|Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard
|Jason Tremblay, fourth year
|15-7, lost in Class A state final
|Trevor Ouellette, junior, forward; Kurtis Morin, senior, defenseman; Gavin Sperlich, sophomore, goalie
|Despite losing Varsity Maine Player of the Year Nick McSorley to prep school, the Tigers are excited about their new co-op arrangement with Massabesic and Old Orchard Beach, which adds to the program's depth. Another deep playoff run wouldn't be a surprise.
|Falmouth
|Deron Barton, ninth year
|4-14 (A South)
|Sam Kidder, junior, goalie; Owen Drummey, junior, forward; Tyler Baker, senior, forward
|The Yachtsmen are going off a rare down season but figure to jump right back into contention with a young but deep roster, headed by Drummey, who scored 15 goals last season, and Kidder, a highly regarded goalie.
|Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills
|David Lepage, 14th year
|4-14 (A South)
|Bobby LeBlanc, senior, goalie; Ed Thurston, junior, forward; Cam Lepage, senior, defenseman
|The Ice Cats have a large freshman class and more players than usual, so Lepage foresees better balance and depth.
|Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble
|Eric Royal, 16th year
|5-13 (A South)
|Eli Janetos, senior, center; Anthony Newton, sophomore, center; Braden Butler, sophomore, forward
|The KnightHawks lost their two primary scoring threats to graduation, so Royal says the team will need to focus on defensive responsibilities in order to be successful.
|Portland/Deering
|Jeff Beaney, fifth year
|10-11, lost in Class A South final
|Miki Silva, senior, forward/defenseman; Max Cheever, junior, defenseman; Whit Steele, senior, forward
|The Bulldogs are rebuilding after reaching the regional final last season. "There's gonna be a learning curve," said Beaney. "We have some good returnees, but a lot of players have to take that next step up."
|Scarborough
|Jake Brown, third year
|10-8-1, lost in Class A South quarterfinal
|Nolan Matthews, senior, forward; Ethan Jasa, senior, defense; Caleb Sellinger, senior, goalie
|The Red Storm return eight of their top nine forwards, four of their top five defensemen and both goalies, so they might be the most experienced team in the state. Matthews is coming off a 14-goal season.
|South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport
|Joe Robinson, 13th year
|11-9, lost in Class A South semifinals
|Gus Lappin, senior, forward; Deven Hannan, senior, forward; Liam McGibbon, senior, goalie
|Robinson says his team has skill and experience and forward but is very young on defense. Lappin and Hannan were both double-digit goal scorers last year.
|Thornton Academy
|Michael Roux, third year
|11-8, lost in Class A South semifinal
|Sawyer Wirsing, senior, forward; Liam Nash, senior, forward; Chris Balzano, senior, defense
|Roux has a challenging rebuilding task after the graduation of 12 seniors. Wirsing, the team's second-leading scorer last year, and Nash should spearhead the offense.
|Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle
|Greg Leclair, eighth year
|4-14 (A North)
|Holden Anderson, junior, forward; Chris Westgate, junior, forward; Tommy DuPont, senior, forward
|The addition of players from Bonny Eagle has provided depth to a program that has struggled with numbers. The team is young on defense and in goal, so consistent scoring will be crucial.
|Brunswick
|Mike Misner, third year
|10-10, lost in Class B South semifinals
|Scout Masse, senior, defenseman; Henry Burnham, junior, defenseman; Spencer Marquis, junior, goalie
|Marquis played every minute in goal last season, and Masse and Burnham are experienced defensemen who will be relied on heavily while the Dragons work 10 freshman into the program.
|Cape Elizabeth
|Jacob Rutt, second year
|15-6, lost in Class B South final
|Gavin Simopoulos, junior, forward; Matthew Laughlin, senior, forward; Jonas Moon, senior, forward/defenseman
|The future looks promising for the Capers with the addition of 13 freshman, and the present could be good, too, with Laughlin and Simopoulos leading what should be a productive offense.
|Cheverus
|Marco Giancotti, first year
|8-11, lost in Class A South quarterfinal
|Jack Chaput, senior, forward; Bryson Pomerleau, junior, goalie; Jackson Wilson, senior, forward
|The Stags are moving down to Class B South this season. Last year, Cheverus rebounded from a 2-7 start with a young squad that featured just two seniors. The underclassmen gained valuable experience that should benefit the team this winter.
|Gorham
|Jon Portwine, 11th year
|11-9, lost in Class B South semifinal
|Cole Perreault, senior, forward; Peter Richards, senior, defenseman/forward; Aiden Owens, senior, defenseman
|Perreault, last year's leading scorer, returns to anchor a team that lost 11 seniors, including both of its goalies. The Rams will need immediate contributions from several first-year varsity players.
|Greely
|Barry Mothes, 26th year
|19-2, won Class B state championship
|Andy Moore, senior, forward; Caleb Duff, senior, defensemen; Ryan Moore, sophomore, forward
|The Rangers lost three players who combined for more than 70 goals last season, but they still have one of the state's top players in Andy Moore, who had 22 goals and 50 assists as a junior. The goaltending is in good hands with the tandem of Jared Swisher and Ben Singer.
|Kennebunk/Wells
|Sean Smith, eighth year
|2-15-1
|Dean Church, junior, forward; Matt McCarthy, senior, defenseman; Preston Briggs, sophomore, goalie
|Though the Rams have a young roster overall, Smith says the team has lots of depth, and he's hopeful of contending for a playoff berth.
|Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse
|AJ Kavanaugh, fifth year
|8-10-1, lost in Class A North quarterfinals
|Sean Moore, sophomore, goalie; Hunter Merryman, sophomore, forward; Alex Witwicki, sophomore, forward
|The Eagles won't be able to replace Travis Roy Award winner Noah Austin, but the focus this year will be on preventing goals. Though Moore is only a sophomore, Kavanaugh says he's the backbone of the team.
|Poland/Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill
|Joseph Hutchinson, seventh year
|11-7-1, lost in Class B South quarterfinal
|Ryan Thibault, junior, defenseman; Spencer Berube, junior, defenseman; Reese Collins, sophomore, forward
|Hutchinson was pleased with his team's improvement over the course of last season, and with a good group of returnees, that growth could continue.
|Yarmouth
|David St. Pierre, ninth year
|7-10-2, lost in Class B South quarterfinals
|Spencer King, senior, defenseman; Will Giese, senior, forward; Charles Henry Watson, sophomore, goalie
|The Clippers have a young roster, so their success will likely depend on how quickly newcomers can adapt.
|York
|Jim Powers, 17th year
|13-6, lost in Class B South quarterfinal
|Max Pickett, senior, defenseman; Aidan Drew, senior, defenseman; Joe Neal, sophomore, forward
|The Wildcats lost three 20-goal scorers who accounted for the bulk of the team's offense, but Powers is optimistic that a strong group of new players can keep York competitive.