BOYS’ HOCKEY PREVIEW

CLASS A

SchoolCoachLast YearPlayers to WatchOutlook
Biddeford/Massabesic/Old OrchardJason Tremblay, fourth year15-7, lost in Class A state finalTrevor Ouellette, junior, forward; Kurtis Morin, senior, defenseman; Gavin Sperlich, sophomore, goalieDespite losing Varsity Maine Player of the Year Nick McSorley to prep school, the Tigers are excited about their new co-op arrangement with Massabesic and Old Orchard Beach, which adds to the program's depth. Another deep playoff run wouldn't be a surprise.
FalmouthDeron Barton, ninth year4-14 (A South)Sam Kidder, junior, goalie; Owen Drummey, junior, forward; Tyler Baker, senior, forwardThe Yachtsmen are going off a rare down season but figure to jump right back into contention with a young but deep roster, headed by Drummey, who scored 15 goals last season, and Kidder, a highly regarded goalie.
Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford HillsDavid Lepage, 14th year4-14 (A South)Bobby LeBlanc, senior, goalie; Ed Thurston, junior, forward; Cam Lepage, senior, defensemanThe Ice Cats have a large freshman class and more players than usual, so Lepage foresees better balance and depth.
Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/NobleEric Royal, 16th year5-13 (A South)Eli Janetos, senior, center; Anthony Newton, sophomore, center; Braden Butler, sophomore, forwardThe KnightHawks lost their two primary scoring threats to graduation, so Royal says the team will need to focus on defensive responsibilities in order to be successful.
Portland/DeeringJeff Beaney, fifth year10-11, lost in Class A South finalMiki Silva, senior, forward/defenseman; Max Cheever, junior, defenseman; Whit Steele, senior, forwardThe Bulldogs are rebuilding after reaching the regional final last season. "There's gonna be a learning curve," said Beaney. "We have some good returnees, but a lot of players have to take that next step up."
ScarboroughJake Brown, third year10-8-1, lost in Class A South quarterfinalNolan Matthews, senior, forward; Ethan Jasa, senior, defense; Caleb Sellinger, senior, goalieThe Red Storm return eight of their top nine forwards, four of their top five defensemen and both goalies, so they might be the most experienced team in the state. Matthews is coming off a 14-goal season.
South Portland/Waynflete/FreeportJoe Robinson, 13th year11-9, lost in Class A South semifinalsGus Lappin, senior, forward; Deven Hannan, senior, forward; Liam McGibbon, senior, goalieRobinson says his team has skill and experience and forward but is very young on defense. Lappin and Hannan were both double-digit goal scorers last year.
Thornton AcademyMichael Roux, third year11-8, lost in Class A South semifinalSawyer Wirsing, senior, forward; Liam Nash, senior, forward; Chris Balzano, senior, defenseRoux has a challenging rebuilding task after the graduation of 12 seniors. Wirsing, the team's second-leading scorer last year, and Nash should spearhead the offense.
Windham/Westbrook/Bonny EagleGreg Leclair, eighth year4-14 (A North)Holden Anderson, junior, forward; Chris Westgate, junior, forward; Tommy DuPont, senior, forwardThe addition of players from Bonny Eagle has provided depth to a program that has struggled with numbers. The team is young on defense and in goal, so consistent scoring will be crucial.

CLASS B

SchoolCoachLast YearPlayers to WatchOutlook
BrunswickMike Misner, third year10-10, lost in Class B South semifinalsScout Masse, senior, defenseman; Henry Burnham, junior, defenseman; Spencer Marquis, junior, goalieMarquis played every minute in goal last season, and Masse and Burnham are experienced defensemen who will be relied on heavily while the Dragons work 10 freshman into the program.
Cape ElizabethJacob Rutt, second year15-6, lost in Class B South finalGavin Simopoulos, junior, forward; Matthew Laughlin, senior, forward; Jonas Moon, senior, forward/defensemanThe future looks promising for the Capers with the addition of 13 freshman, and the present could be good, too, with Laughlin and Simopoulos leading what should be a productive offense.
CheverusMarco Giancotti, first year8-11, lost in Class A South quarterfinalJack Chaput, senior, forward; Bryson Pomerleau, junior, goalie; Jackson Wilson, senior, forwardThe Stags are moving down to Class B South this season. Last year, Cheverus rebounded from a 2-7 start with a young squad that featured just two seniors. The underclassmen gained valuable experience that should benefit the team this winter.
GorhamJon Portwine, 11th year11-9, lost in Class B South semifinalCole Perreault, senior, forward; Peter Richards, senior, defenseman/forward; Aiden Owens, senior, defensemanPerreault, last year's leading scorer, returns to anchor a team that lost 11 seniors, including both of its goalies. The Rams will need immediate contributions from several first-year varsity players.
GreelyBarry Mothes, 26th year19-2, won Class B state championshipAndy Moore, senior, forward; Caleb Duff, senior, defensemen; Ryan Moore, sophomore, forwardThe Rangers lost three players who combined for more than 70 goals last season, but they still have one of the state's top players in Andy Moore, who had 22 goals and 50 assists as a junior. The goaltending is in good hands with the tandem of Jared Swisher and Ben Singer.
Kennebunk/WellsSean Smith, eighth year2-15-1Dean Church, junior, forward; Matt McCarthy, senior, defenseman; Preston Briggs, sophomore, goalieThough the Rams have a young roster overall, Smith says the team has lots of depth, and he's hopeful of contending for a playoff berth.
Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/MorseAJ Kavanaugh, fifth year8-10-1, lost in Class A North quarterfinalsSean Moore, sophomore, goalie; Hunter Merryman, sophomore, forward; Alex Witwicki, sophomore, forwardThe Eagles won't be able to replace Travis Roy Award winner Noah Austin, but the focus this year will be on preventing goals. Though Moore is only a sophomore, Kavanaugh says he's the backbone of the team.
Poland/Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak HillJoseph Hutchinson, seventh year11-7-1, lost in Class B South quarterfinalRyan Thibault, junior, defenseman; Spencer Berube, junior, defenseman; Reese Collins, sophomore, forwardHutchinson was pleased with his team's improvement over the course of last season, and with a good group of returnees, that growth could continue.
YarmouthDavid St. Pierre, ninth year7-10-2, lost in Class B South quarterfinalsSpencer King, senior, defenseman; Will Giese, senior, forward; Charles Henry Watson, sophomore, goalieThe Clippers have a young roster, so their success will likely depend on how quickly newcomers can adapt.
YorkJim Powers, 17th year13-6, lost in Class B South quarterfinalMax Pickett, senior, defenseman; Aidan Drew, senior, defenseman; Joe Neal, sophomore, forwardThe Wildcats lost three 20-goal scorers who accounted for the bulk of the team's offense, but Powers is optimistic that a strong group of new players can keep York competitive.