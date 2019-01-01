School Coach Last Year Players to Watch Outlook

Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard Jason Tremblay, fourth year 15-7, lost in Class A state final Trevor Ouellette, junior, forward; Kurtis Morin, senior, defenseman; Gavin Sperlich, sophomore, goalie Despite losing Varsity Maine Player of the Year Nick McSorley to prep school, the Tigers are excited about their new co-op arrangement with Massabesic and Old Orchard Beach, which adds to the program's depth. Another deep playoff run wouldn't be a surprise.

Falmouth Deron Barton, ninth year 4-14 (A South) Sam Kidder, junior, goalie; Owen Drummey, junior, forward; Tyler Baker, senior, forward The Yachtsmen are going off a rare down season but figure to jump right back into contention with a young but deep roster, headed by Drummey, who scored 15 goals last season, and Kidder, a highly regarded goalie.

Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills David Lepage, 14th year 4-14 (A South) Bobby LeBlanc, senior, goalie; Ed Thurston, junior, forward; Cam Lepage, senior, defenseman The Ice Cats have a large freshman class and more players than usual, so Lepage foresees better balance and depth.

Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble Eric Royal, 16th year 5-13 (A South) Eli Janetos, senior, center; Anthony Newton, sophomore, center; Braden Butler, sophomore, forward The KnightHawks lost their two primary scoring threats to graduation, so Royal says the team will need to focus on defensive responsibilities in order to be successful.

Portland/Deering Jeff Beaney, fifth year 10-11, lost in Class A South final Miki Silva, senior, forward/defenseman; Max Cheever, junior, defenseman; Whit Steele, senior, forward The Bulldogs are rebuilding after reaching the regional final last season. "There's gonna be a learning curve," said Beaney. "We have some good returnees, but a lot of players have to take that next step up."

Scarborough Jake Brown, third year 10-8-1, lost in Class A South quarterfinal Nolan Matthews, senior, forward; Ethan Jasa, senior, defense; Caleb Sellinger, senior, goalie The Red Storm return eight of their top nine forwards, four of their top five defensemen and both goalies, so they might be the most experienced team in the state. Matthews is coming off a 14-goal season.

South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport Joe Robinson, 13th year 11-9, lost in Class A South semifinals Gus Lappin, senior, forward; Deven Hannan, senior, forward; Liam McGibbon, senior, goalie Robinson says his team has skill and experience and forward but is very young on defense. Lappin and Hannan were both double-digit goal scorers last year.

Thornton Academy Michael Roux, third year 11-8, lost in Class A South semifinal Sawyer Wirsing, senior, forward; Liam Nash, senior, forward; Chris Balzano, senior, defense Roux has a challenging rebuilding task after the graduation of 12 seniors. Wirsing, the team's second-leading scorer last year, and Nash should spearhead the offense.