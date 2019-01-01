2019 Volleyball Preview

CLASS A

SchoolCoachLast YearPlayers to Watch
BiddefordRuth Shaw, 18th year11-5, lost in Class A semifinalRenee Dutremble, junior, setter; Rachel Brask, junior, outside hitter; Laura Perrault, freshman, outside hitter
Bonny EagleKelley Champagne, sixth year3-11Morgan Drinkwater, senior, middle hitter; Liz Frankland, senior, libero; Libby Dyer, sophomore, outside hitter
Brunswick/Mt. AraratKaili Phillips, fourth year4-11, lost in Class A prelimLauren Whitlock, senior, setter/libero; Kathleen Trapp, senior, outside hitter; Naomi Martin, junior, libero/setter
CheverusAndrew Wimmer, second year9-7, lost in Class A quarterfinalLiza Rogers, junior, opposite; Kristina Matkevitch, senior, outside; Maddie Williams, senior, setter
DeeringNika Francois, second year9-6, lost in Class A quarterfinalNearie Im, senior, setter; Rachel Pardi, senior, middle hitter; Janella Marie Ridge, senior, libero
FalmouthLarry Nichols, second year16-1, won Class A state championshipAnnika Hester, junior, outside hitter; Katie Phillips, junior, setter; Rose Riversmith, senior, middle
GorhamEmma Tirrell, third year16-1, lost in Class A state finalMeg Perry, senior, outside hitter; Haley Burns, senior, defense specialist; Ursa Steiner, senior, setter
KennebunkMichael Morrison, 2nd year6-9, lost in Class B quarterfinalSammy Fortin, sophomore, opposite; Sami Chaves, junior, defensive specialist; Caterina Paoletti, senior, outside hitter/middle
MarshwoodPaul Brisson, fifth year4-10Caroline Hammond, sophomore, outside hitter; Erin Gray, senior, outside hitter; Maddie Fjeld, junior, opposite
MassabesicMelissa Brandt, sixth year0-14Lauren Kiss, senior, setter/outside hitter; Alexis Norton, senior, middle blocker/setter; Taylor Starbird, senior, outside hitter/defensive specialist
PortlandJoe Russo, fifth year2-12Erin Chadbourne, senior, setter/hitter; Kiera Eubanks, senior, middle hitter; Rose Watson, senior, libero
Sanford/NobleJerry Hill, first yearFirst year as a varsity programSage Study, freshman, middle; Lillian Findlan, junior, outside; Tori Lawrence, junior, setter
ScarboroughKimberley Stoddard, second year13-3, lost in Class A semifinalShaelyn Thornton, junior, outside hitter; Mayne Gwyer, junior, setter; Maddie Strouse, sophomore, middle/right side
South PortlandNicole Kane, fifth season6-9, lost in Class A prelimPearl Friedland-Farley, sophomore, libero; Ashlee Aceto, senior, setter; Kaleisha Towle, senior, middle hitter
Thornton AcademyCorey Huot8-8, lost in Class A quarterfinalOlivia Hand, junior, opposite hitter; Ava Cariddi, junior, outside hitter; Emily Reny, senior, libero
WindhamChris Cloutier8-7, lost in Class A quarterfinalMegan Fleck, senior, setter; Sierra Guite, senior, middle hitter; Meghan Harmon, senior, middle hitter

CLASS B

SchoolCoachLast YearPlayers to Watch
Cape ElizabethSarah Boeckel, sixth year14-2, lost in Class B state finalJulia Torre, junior, libero; Corina Page, senior, setter; Jaya McClure, senior, outside hitter
GreelyKelvin Hasch, 18th year5-10, lost in Class B prelimKatie Fitzpatrick, senior, outside hitter; Ciel Antoine, junior, setter; Sam Goldburg, junior, outside hitter
Lake RegionRyan Shible0-14Michelle Burnell, senior, setter; Savannah Mullins, senior, outside hitter; Ciara Huggins, junior, setter
WellsRachel Graceffa, second year5-10, lost in Class B quarterfinalKim Yurga, senior, outside hitter; Bella Zurlo, senior, outside hitter; Jaiden Greaves, junior, middle hitter
WestbrookNancy McAdam, first yearFirst year as a varsity programN/A, , , ,
YarmouthJames Senecal, 13th year15-2, won Class B state championshipMaggie Murray, junior, hitter; Evelyn Lukis, junior, outside hitter; Sophie Dickson, sophomore, setter
YorkSuzanne Bradley, fourth year10-6, lost in Class B semifinalBelle Babcock, senior, libero; Emma Parrotta, senior, middle hitter; Phoebe Slovenski, junior, setter/middle hitter

CLASS C

SchoolCoachLast YearPlayers to Watch
North Yarmouth AcademyNora Krainis, 14th year10-5, lost in Class C semifinalSydney Billings, senior, middle; Liz Gagnon, senior, libero; Afton Morton, senior, setter