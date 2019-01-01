|School
|Coach
|Last Year
|Players to Watch
|Biddeford
|Ruth Shaw, 18th year
|11-5, lost in Class A semifinal
|Renee Dutremble, junior, setter; Rachel Brask, junior, outside hitter; Laura Perrault, freshman, outside hitter
|Bonny Eagle
|Kelley Champagne, sixth year
|3-11
|Morgan Drinkwater, senior, middle hitter; Liz Frankland, senior, libero; Libby Dyer, sophomore, outside hitter
|Brunswick/Mt. Ararat
|Kaili Phillips, fourth year
|4-11, lost in Class A prelim
|Lauren Whitlock, senior, setter/libero; Kathleen Trapp, senior, outside hitter; Naomi Martin, junior, libero/setter
|Cheverus
|Andrew Wimmer, second year
|9-7, lost in Class A quarterfinal
|Liza Rogers, junior, opposite; Kristina Matkevitch, senior, outside; Maddie Williams, senior, setter
|Deering
|Nika Francois, second year
|9-6, lost in Class A quarterfinal
|Nearie Im, senior, setter; Rachel Pardi, senior, middle hitter; Janella Marie Ridge, senior, libero
|Falmouth
|Larry Nichols, second year
|16-1, won Class A state championship
|Annika Hester, junior, outside hitter; Katie Phillips, junior, setter; Rose Riversmith, senior, middle
|Gorham
|Emma Tirrell, third year
|16-1, lost in Class A state final
|Meg Perry, senior, outside hitter; Haley Burns, senior, defense specialist; Ursa Steiner, senior, setter
|Kennebunk
|Michael Morrison, 2nd year
|6-9, lost in Class B quarterfinal
|Sammy Fortin, sophomore, opposite; Sami Chaves, junior, defensive specialist; Caterina Paoletti, senior, outside hitter/middle
|Marshwood
|Paul Brisson, fifth year
|4-10
|Caroline Hammond, sophomore, outside hitter; Erin Gray, senior, outside hitter; Maddie Fjeld, junior, opposite
|Massabesic
|Melissa Brandt, sixth year
|0-14
|Lauren Kiss, senior, setter/outside hitter; Alexis Norton, senior, middle blocker/setter; Taylor Starbird, senior, outside hitter/defensive specialist
|Portland
|Joe Russo, fifth year
|2-12
|Erin Chadbourne, senior, setter/hitter; Kiera Eubanks, senior, middle hitter; Rose Watson, senior, libero
|Sanford/Noble
|Jerry Hill, first year
|First year as a varsity program
|Sage Study, freshman, middle; Lillian Findlan, junior, outside; Tori Lawrence, junior, setter
|Scarborough
|Kimberley Stoddard, second year
|13-3, lost in Class A semifinal
|Shaelyn Thornton, junior, outside hitter; Mayne Gwyer, junior, setter; Maddie Strouse, sophomore, middle/right side
|South Portland
|Nicole Kane, fifth season
|6-9, lost in Class A prelim
|Pearl Friedland-Farley, sophomore, libero; Ashlee Aceto, senior, setter; Kaleisha Towle, senior, middle hitter
|Thornton Academy
|Corey Huot
|8-8, lost in Class A quarterfinal
|Olivia Hand, junior, opposite hitter; Ava Cariddi, junior, outside hitter; Emily Reny, senior, libero
|Windham
|Chris Cloutier
|8-7, lost in Class A quarterfinal
|Megan Fleck, senior, setter; Sierra Guite, senior, middle hitter; Meghan Harmon, senior, middle hitter
|Cape Elizabeth
|Sarah Boeckel, sixth year
|14-2, lost in Class B state final
|Julia Torre, junior, libero; Corina Page, senior, setter; Jaya McClure, senior, outside hitter
|Greely
|Kelvin Hasch, 18th year
|5-10, lost in Class B prelim
|Katie Fitzpatrick, senior, outside hitter; Ciel Antoine, junior, setter; Sam Goldburg, junior, outside hitter
|Lake Region
|Ryan Shible
|0-14
|Michelle Burnell, senior, setter; Savannah Mullins, senior, outside hitter; Ciara Huggins, junior, setter
|Wells
|Rachel Graceffa, second year
|5-10, lost in Class B quarterfinal
|Kim Yurga, senior, outside hitter; Bella Zurlo, senior, outside hitter; Jaiden Greaves, junior, middle hitter
|Westbrook
|Nancy McAdam, first year
|First year as a varsity program
|Yarmouth
|James Senecal, 13th year
|15-2, won Class B state championship
|Maggie Murray, junior, hitter; Evelyn Lukis, junior, outside hitter; Sophie Dickson, sophomore, setter
|York
|Suzanne Bradley, fourth year
|10-6, lost in Class B semifinal
|Belle Babcock, senior, libero; Emma Parrotta, senior, middle hitter; Phoebe Slovenski, junior, setter/middle hitter