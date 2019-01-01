|School
|Coach
|Last Year
|Players to Watch
|Outlook
|Rating
|Bangor
|Dave Morris, second year
|1-8, lost in Class A North quarterfinal
|James Neel, junior, RB/LB; Jonny Lyon, junior, RB/LB; Bryce Henaire, senior, OT/DL
|The Rams, 3-31 the past four seasons, could get some relief with crossover games against Class B Brewer and Skowhegan and are expected to improve, with 50-plus players and a second year under Morris.
|Bonny Eagle
|Kevin Cooper, 22nd year
|5-4, lost in Class A South semifinal
|Will Horton, senior, G/NT; Zach Maturo, senior, QB/WR/DB; Keegan Meredith, senior, QB
|The Scots had a down year in 2018 by their standards, but they have the makings of a dynamic offense, with two experienced quarterbacks and several veteran receivers. Cooper believes his team can contend for the state championship if the defense improves.
|Edward Little
|Dave Sterling, 10th year
|5-5, lost in Class A North semifinal
|Storm Jipson, senior, WR/DB; Cam Yorke, senior, WR/DB; John Shea, sophomore, TE/DE
|Sterling believes the Red Eddies have more team speed than last year, but they graduated virtually all of their skill players, including standout QB Leighton Girardin. Yorke and the 6-foot-6 Shea are additions from the basketball team.
|Lewiston
|Darren Hartley, first year
|2-7, lost in Class A North quarterfinal
|Konnor Voisine, senior, DT/OL; Deon Hunt, junior, DE/TE; Danny May, junior, LB/TB
|Hartley is back in charge of a program that he guided for three years in the late 1990s. May will be counted on as a workhorse on offense, and also to help lead the defense, along with Voisine and Hunt.
|Oxford Hills/Buckfield
|Mark Soehren, eighth year
|7-3, lost in Class A North final
|JJ Worster, senior, DE/TE; Ty LeBlond, junior, Slot/CB; Colby VanDecker, senior, RB
|The Vikings have improved consistently under Soehren, and a strong defensive front seven, led by two-time all-conference DE Worster and LBs David Dingley, Cole Dunham and Cade Truman will make them a contender to host a quarterfinal playoff game.
|Sanford
|Mike Fallon, 24th year
|6-4, lost in Class A South semifinal
|Reese Boucher, senior, OT/DT; Caleb Saucier, senior, RB/DB; Ryley Bougie, senior, RB/LB
|Depth at the skill positions is the biggest strength for the Spartans. There are 59 players in the program, but Fallon says the team is thin and inexperienced up front.
|Scarborough
|Lance Johnson, 10th year
|7-2, lost in Class A South final
|Jarett Flaker, senior, RB; Chase Cleary, senior, QB; Nathan Mars, senior, OL/DL
|Flaker's big-play ability leads a diverse offense directed by all-SMAA QB Cleary. The defense should be stout up front with Mars, Jake Piispanen and quick-to-the-ball LB Tom Galeckas. The Red Storm are a legitimate title contender.
|Thornton Academy
|Kevin Kezal, 20th year
|11-0, won Class A state championship
|Isaac Ofielu, senior, RB/OLB; Cole Paulin, senior, FB/LB; Jack Rogers, senior, OC/DT
|The Golden Trojans have won four of the last seven Class A titles and are seen as favorites again, with an offense that features quarterback Kobe Gaudette, running backs Julien BaileyCottle and Isaac Ofielu, and wide receiver Payton Jones. Six starters return on defense.
|School
|Coach
|Last Year
|Players to Watch
|Outlook
|Biddeford
|Brian Curit, 20th year
|4-5, lost in Class B South quarterfinal
|Aiden Donovan, junior, FB/DE; Kurtis Edgerton, senior, S/HB; Marc Reali, senior, QB/LB
|Biddeford has 15 returning starters and welcomes back some players who dealt with injuries last year. That should put the Tigers among a deep group of teams challenging for a top-four spot in the conference.
|Brunswick
|Dan Cooper, 14th year
|8-4, lost in Class B state final
|Owen Richardson, senior, RB/LB; Mitch Lienert, senior, RB/LB; Noah Goddard, senior, QB/DB
|The competition will be a little more challenging in Class B this season, but Brunswick should contend for a fifth Class B North title in six years. Cooper says speed is the biggest strength for his 45-player program.
|Cheverus
|Mike Vance, fourth year
|7-3, lost in Class A North semifinal
|Sean Sullivan, senior, T/DT; Sean Tompkins, senior, RB/S; Giovanni Fornaro, junior, T/DT
|Having dropped to Class B along with many of their former Class A rivals, the Stags figure to be one of several contenders for a top-four spot in the South. Tompkins is a big play threat every time he touches the ball, and Sullivan and Fornaro lead an experienced group of linemen.
|Deering
|Rob Susi, second year
|3-6, lost in Class A South quarterfinal
|Mike Randall, senior, RB/LB; James Opio, junior, QB; Amani Peeples-Gorman, junior, WR/DB
|The Rams have 41 players in the program, including nine returning starters on both offense and defense. That bodes well for a team dropping from Class A to Class B. Susi says the team "is very resilient, it is filled with hard workers and very good football players."
|Falmouth/Greely
|John Fitzsimmons, 13th year
|Falmouth (6-4), Greely (5-5), both lost in Class B South semifinals
|Naveen Caron, senior, RB/CB; Shane Allen, senior, FB/LB; Nick Mancini , senior, QB
|Falmouth has had six straight winning seasons, and now adds some players from former rival Greely. With their move to Class B North, the Yachtsmen will face several new opponents but should be one of the region's strongest teams.
|Gorham
|Andy Hager, sixth year
|4-5, lost in Class B South quarterfinal
|Tyler Rollins, senior, RB/DB; Isaac Rollins, senior, QB/DB; Kyle Ouillette, senior, OL/LB
|With eight returning starters on both offense and defense and 55 players in the program, the Rams look like a team on the rise. Gorham is shooting for a top-four finish in a deep and challenging region.
|Kennebunk
|Joe Rafferty, 41st year
|10-1, lost in Class B South final
|Tommy Lazos, senior, QB; Ryan Connors, senior, HB/CB; Dylan Johnston, senior, C/T
|The region is much deeper, but Kennebunk should remain among the contenders. Rafferty says his team is solid up front, with good size, but lacks depth at the skill positions.
|Marshwood
|Alex Rotsko, eighth year
|11-1, won Class B state championship
|Justin Bryant, senior, FB/LB; John Valentine, senior, RB/DB; Cullen Casey, senior, WR/DB
|Marshwood has won four of the last five Class B state titles, and rival coaches view the Hawks as favorites again, even though the region is much deeper this year. They do have to replace four starters on the offensive line, but they have strength and depth at the skill positions.
|Massabesic
|Eric Ouellette, second year
|1-6 in Class A
|Nick Roberge, senior, QB/FS; Owen Roberts, senior, RB/LB; Ethan Roy, senior, WR/LB
|Nick Roberge is a third-year starter at quarterback and four of five starters return on the offensive line, giving the Mustangs confidence that their offense will be much improved.
|Noble
|Keenon Blindow, first year
|5-4, lost in Class B South quarterfinal
|Brandon Drake, senior, QB; Blake Ouellette, senior, LB; Matt Beerworth, senior, RB/WR
|Drake, a third-year starter, will be at the helm of Noble's new spread offense. The Knights have 16 seniors back from a team that got off to a 4-1 start last year before stumbling late in the season.
|Portland
|Jason McLeod, first year
|9-2, lost in Class A state final
|Jonah Green, senior, T/DE; Jamal Moriba, senior, RB/SS; Sam Knop, senior, QB/DB
|The program has grown from 27 players last year to 45 this season, and should be aided by the drop from Class A to Class B. Knop, a returning starter at quarterback, will get a chance to throw more often, as McLeod has installed the "air raid offense" that has become popular with several major college programs.
|South Portland
|Aaron Filieo, first year
|1-7 in Class A
|Anthony Poole, senior, QB/S; Caleb Viola, senior, G/LB; Keenan Jones, senior, RB/CB
|Filieo, the longtime Cape Elizabeth coach, returns to his alma mater and takes on a rebuilding project for a program that hasn't had a winning season since 2014. The Red Riots have a lot of experienced players, though, and the drop to Class B should help.
|Westbrook/Waynflete
|Brandon Dorsett, first year
|1-7
|Caleb Toman, sophomore, RB/LB; Keegan Watts, junior, DE/RB; Seamus Dillon, junior, OT/DT
|First-year coach Brandon Dorsett likes what he's seen from his young team, many who played last season as freshmen and sophomores, and believes they can be competitive if they stick to their assignments.
|Windham
|Matt Perkins, 18th year
|0-8 in Class A
|Marty Babb, senior, RB/DB; Ben Elliott, senior, RB/DB; Anthony Gugliuzza, senior, WR/DB
|The Eagles are probably still a year away, with several sophomores starting on both sides of the ball, including QB Will Ledbetter, 6-5, 290 OL Dylan Matheson, and LBs Max Marshall and Tate Chork. This team will be improved and could challenge for a home quarterfinal berth.
|School
|Coach
|Last Year
|Players to Watch
|Outlook
|Camden Hills
|Jeremy Marks, third year
|5-5, lost in Class E semifinal
|Hunter Norton, sophomore, RB/LB; Aedan Kehoe, senior, TE/DE; Braden Moulton, senior, OL/DL
|Camden Hills, which moved to Class D with the elimination of Class E, is ineligible for the playoffs because it should be in Class B based on enrollment. Marks says speed and football IQ are his team's biggest strengths.
|Cape Elizabeth
|Sean Green, first year
|5-5, lost in Class C South semifinal
|Matt Laughlin, senior, WR/S; Colin Campbell, sophomore, RB/LB; Finn McQueeny, junior, OL/DL
|Green, who replaces longtime coach Aaron Filieo, believes his team will have a dynamic offense and a fast, aggressive defense. He expects the Capers to challenge Wells and Leavitt at the top of the region.
|Freeport
|Paul St. Pierre, fifth year
|9-1, won Class E state championship
|Adam Ulrickson, senior, RB/LB; Treyvon Murhammer, senior, NT; Tre Morris, senior, DE/RB
|The Falcons are jumping up from Class E to Class C, so it'll be difficult to duplicate last year's success. But they welcome back all but three starters and don't have to face powerhouses Wells and Leavitt, so they should remain competitive.
|Fryeburg Academy
|David Turner, 12th year
|10-2, lost in Class C state final
|Jack Campbell, senior, OL/LB; Calvin Southwick, senior, RB/LB; Eli Mahan, junior, TE/DL
|The Raiders are rebuilding after one of their most successful seasons ever, with just five returning starters and six seniors. The offense will likely lean on Southwick, one of the region's top running backs.
|Lake Region
|Mike Shea, second year
|2-7, lost in Class C South quarterfinal
|Ethan MacMurray, senior, QB/DB; Brandon Sargent, senior, RB/LB; Isaac Holland, senior, WR/DB
|Shea is optimistic that the team will improve in his second season as head coach, describing the Lakers as a "small but tough and quick team."
|Medomak Valley
|Ryan Snell, fourth year
|4-5, lost in Class C North quarterfinal
|Drew Severs, senior, TB/LB; Erik Benner, senior, OT/DT; Gabe Shellman, senior, WR/DB
|Snell says his team has good team speed and veteran leadership, but lacks depth. Another middle-of-the-pack finish seems likely.
|Morse
|Jason Darling, 10th year
|4-5, lost in Class C South quarterfinal
|Noah Doughty, senior, OG/DT; Mason Savary, junior, RB/DB; Ty Knowlton, junior, RB/LB
|Much like last year, the Shipbuilders could be a middle-of-the-pack team. The 30-man program includes five returning starters on offense and six on defense.
|Oceanside
|Wes Drinkwater, seventh year
|3-6, lost in Class C North quarterfinal
|Chris Carroll, senior, G/DE; Dylan O'Reilly, senior, RB/OLB; Aidan Munro, junior, DB
|The Mariners have some depth, with 38 players in the program. Drinkwater says speed is the team's biggest strength.
|Poland
|Spencer Emerson, second year
|3-6, lost in Class D South quarterfinal
|Brady Downing, senior, QB; Isaiah Hill, junior, WR; Evan Kelly, junior, OL/DL
|The Knights lost nine seniors to graduation, but Downing, an all-Campbell Conference quarterback, returns to lead the offense. The schedule will be more challenging, as Poland has moved up from Class D.
|Wells
|Tim Roche, 21st year
|12-0, won Class D state championship
|Payton MacKay, senior, RB/S; Jonah Potter, junior, FB/LB; Matt Tufts, senior, DE/LB
|Wells, which has eight returning starters on offense and seven on defense, is regarded as the favorite in Class C despite moving up from Class D, where the Warriors won 24 straight games in two championship seasons.
|York
|Matt Nelson, second year
|3-6, lost in Class C South quarterfinal
|Aiden Martin, junior, OT/NG; Teagan Hynes, junior, QB; Noah Caramihalis, senior, WR/DE
|With just 29 players on the roster, depth could be a major issue for the Wildcats, and their schedule has few weak spots.
|School
|Coach
|Last Year
|Players to Watch
|Outlook
|Boothbay
|Ed Crocker, third year
|4-5, lost in Class E quarterfinal
|Mike Hollowell, senior, RB/CB; Nick Morley, senior, E/MLB; Hunter Crocker, senior, QB/FS
|Boothbay is a senior-heavy team with quite a bit of football experience. Crocker thinks his team will be hard-hitting and will challenge Old Orchard Beach for the top spot in the Small division.
|Gray-New Gloucester
|Brian Jahna, second year
|0-8 in Class C
|Danny Stash, senior, QB/DB; Gabe Gendreau, senior, RB/WR/LB; Trent Overcash, junior, RB/DB
|Despite three straight winless seasons, the Patriots are upbeat about their prospects in the new eight-man league. Jahna says the team has much better depth, aided by the return of several players who had left the program.
|Mt. Ararat
|Frank True, fifth year
|2-7, lost in Class B South quarterfinal
|Riley Morin, senior, RB; Holden Brannen, senior, RB
|Mt. Ararat is the largest school switching to eight-man football. True, who previously was the head coach from 2011-14, says his team has good senior leadership but is very inexperienced overall, with more than half the 30-member team being first-year players.
|Old Orchard Beach
|Dean Plante, 19th year
|4-5, lost in Class E semifinal
|Jacob Methot, senior, FB/LB; Jaden Davies, junior, QB/DB; Kobe Weinstein, junior, OL/LB
|The Seagulls are enthusiastic about the introduction of eight-man football and could be one of the best teams in the new division, with 12 returning starters and 25 players overall.
|Sacopee Valley
|Steve Bridges, first year
|1-7 in Class E
|Mitchel Thurlow, senior, OL/LB; Isaac Stocks, senior, RB/LB; Tristan Day, sophomore, OL/DL
|With 21 players on the roster, first-year coach Bridges is intent on instilling enthusiasm and a commitment to excellence in order to build a program.
|Traip Academy
|Eric Lane, first year
|3-5 in Class E
|Kevin McKenney, senior, WR/CB; Bobby Lane, senior, QB/DE; Isaac Henderson, senior, RB/LB
|Lane says the switch to eight-man football has led to more players signing up, and he's upbeat about the team's prospects of being competitive, especially against other schools in the Small division.
|Yarmouth
|Jim Hartman, first year
|3-6, lost in Class C South quarterfinal
|David Riddle, junior, RB/LB; Jack Buthy, senior, OL/DL; Jack McGrath, junior, QB/LB
|Hartman returns to a program that he led to consecutive Class C state championships in 2010-11, but now the Clippers are in the new 8-man league. Hartman says his team will be very fast, with experienced skill-position players.
