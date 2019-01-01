2019 Football Preview

CLASS A

SchoolCoachLast YearPlayers to WatchOutlookRating
BangorDave Morris, second year1-8, lost in Class A North quarterfinalJames Neel, junior, RB/LB; Jonny Lyon, junior, RB/LB; Bryce Henaire, senior, OT/DLThe Rams, 3-31 the past four seasons, could get some relief with crossover games against Class B Brewer and Skowhegan and are expected to improve, with 50-plus players and a second year under Morris.star
Bonny EagleKevin Cooper, 22nd year5-4, lost in Class A South semifinalWill Horton, senior, G/NT; Zach Maturo, senior, QB/WR/DB; Keegan Meredith, senior, QBThe Scots had a down year in 2018 by their standards, but they have the makings of a dynamic offense, with two experienced quarterbacks and several veteran receivers. Cooper believes his team can contend for the state championship if the defense improves.starstarstarstar
Edward LittleDave Sterling, 10th year5-5, lost in Class A North semifinalStorm Jipson, senior, WR/DB; Cam Yorke, senior, WR/DB; John Shea, sophomore, TE/DESterling believes the Red Eddies have more team speed than last year, but they graduated virtually all of their skill players, including standout QB Leighton Girardin. Yorke and the 6-foot-6 Shea are additions from the basketball team.starstar
LewistonDarren Hartley, first year2-7, lost in Class A North quarterfinalKonnor Voisine, senior, DT/OL; Deon Hunt, junior, DE/TE; Danny May, junior, LB/TBHartley is back in charge of a program that he guided for three years in the late 1990s. May will be counted on as a workhorse on offense, and also to help lead the defense, along with Voisine and Hunt.starstar
Oxford Hills/BuckfieldMark Soehren, eighth year7-3, lost in Class A North finalJJ Worster, senior, DE/TE; Ty LeBlond, junior, Slot/CB; Colby VanDecker, senior, RBThe Vikings have improved consistently under Soehren, and a strong defensive front seven, led by two-time all-conference DE Worster and LBs David Dingley, Cole Dunham and Cade Truman will make them a contender to host a quarterfinal playoff game.starstarstar
SanfordMike Fallon, 24th year6-4, lost in Class A South semifinalReese Boucher, senior, OT/DT; Caleb Saucier, senior, RB/DB; Ryley Bougie, senior, RB/LBDepth at the skill positions is the biggest strength for the Spartans. There are 59 players in the program, but Fallon says the team is thin and inexperienced up front.starstarstar
ScarboroughLance Johnson, 10th year7-2, lost in Class A South finalJarett Flaker, senior, RB; Chase Cleary, senior, QB; Nathan Mars, senior, OL/DLFlaker's big-play ability leads a diverse offense directed by all-SMAA QB Cleary. The defense should be stout up front with Mars, Jake Piispanen and quick-to-the-ball LB Tom Galeckas. The Red Storm are a legitimate title contender.starstarstarstarstar
Thornton AcademyKevin Kezal, 20th year11-0, won Class A state championshipIsaac Ofielu, senior, RB/OLB; Cole Paulin, senior, FB/LB; Jack Rogers, senior, OC/DTThe Golden Trojans have won four of the last seven Class A titles and are seen as favorites again, with an offense that features quarterback Kobe Gaudette, running backs Julien BaileyCottle and Isaac Ofielu, and wide receiver Payton Jones. Six starters return on defense.starstarstarstarstar

CLASS B

SchoolCoachLast YearPlayers to WatchOutlook
BiddefordBrian Curit, 20th year4-5, lost in Class B South quarterfinalAiden Donovan, junior, FB/DE; Kurtis Edgerton, senior, S/HB; Marc Reali, senior, QB/LBBiddeford has 15 returning starters and welcomes back some players who dealt with injuries last year. That should put the Tigers among a deep group of teams challenging for a top-four spot in the conference.starstarstar
BrunswickDan Cooper, 14th year8-4, lost in Class B state finalOwen Richardson, senior, RB/LB; Mitch Lienert, senior, RB/LB; Noah Goddard, senior, QB/DBThe competition will be a little more challenging in Class B this season, but Brunswick should contend for a fifth Class B North title in six years. Cooper says speed is the biggest strength for his 45-player program.starstarstarstar
CheverusMike Vance, fourth year7-3, lost in Class A North semifinalSean Sullivan, senior, T/DT; Sean Tompkins, senior, RB/S; Giovanni Fornaro, junior, T/DTHaving dropped to Class B along with many of their former Class A rivals, the Stags figure to be one of several contenders for a top-four spot in the South. Tompkins is a big play threat every time he touches the ball, and Sullivan and Fornaro lead an experienced group of linemen.starstarstar
DeeringRob Susi, second year3-6, lost in Class A South quarterfinalMike Randall, senior, RB/LB; James Opio, junior, QB; Amani Peeples-Gorman, junior, WR/DBThe Rams have 41 players in the program, including nine returning starters on both offense and defense. That bodes well for a team dropping from Class A to Class B. Susi says the team "is very resilient, it is filled with hard workers and very good football players."starstarstar
Falmouth/GreelyJohn Fitzsimmons, 13th yearFalmouth (6-4), Greely (5-5), both lost in Class B South semifinalsNaveen Caron, senior, RB/CB; Shane Allen, senior, FB/LB; Nick Mancini , senior, QBFalmouth has had six straight winning seasons, and now adds some players from former rival Greely. With their move to Class B North, the Yachtsmen will face several new opponents but should be one of the region's strongest teams.starstarstarstar
GorhamAndy Hager, sixth year4-5, lost in Class B South quarterfinalTyler Rollins, senior, RB/DB; Isaac Rollins, senior, QB/DB; Kyle Ouillette, senior, OL/LBWith eight returning starters on both offense and defense and 55 players in the program, the Rams look like a team on the rise. Gorham is shooting for a top-four finish in a deep and challenging region.starstarstar
KennebunkJoe Rafferty, 41st year10-1, lost in Class B South finalTommy Lazos, senior, QB; Ryan Connors, senior, HB/CB; Dylan Johnston, senior, C/TThe region is much deeper, but Kennebunk should remain among the contenders. Rafferty says his team is solid up front, with good size, but lacks depth at the skill positions.starstarstarstar
MarshwoodAlex Rotsko, eighth year11-1, won Class B state championshipJustin Bryant, senior, FB/LB; John Valentine, senior, RB/DB; Cullen Casey, senior, WR/DBMarshwood has won four of the last five Class B state titles, and rival coaches view the Hawks as favorites again, even though the region is much deeper this year. They do have to replace four starters on the offensive line, but they have strength and depth at the skill positions.starstarstarstarstar
MassabesicEric Ouellette, second year1-6 in Class ANick Roberge, senior, QB/FS; Owen Roberts, senior, RB/LB; Ethan Roy, senior, WR/LBNick Roberge is a third-year starter at quarterback and four of five starters return on the offensive line, giving the Mustangs confidence that their offense will be much improved.starstar
NobleKeenon Blindow, first year5-4, lost in Class B South quarterfinalBrandon Drake, senior, QB; Blake Ouellette, senior, LB; Matt Beerworth, senior, RB/WRDrake, a third-year starter, will be at the helm of Noble's new spread offense. The Knights have 16 seniors back from a team that got off to a 4-1 start last year before stumbling late in the season.starstar
PortlandJason McLeod, first year9-2, lost in Class A state finalJonah Green, senior, T/DE; Jamal Moriba, senior, RB/SS; Sam Knop, senior, QB/DBThe program has grown from 27 players last year to 45 this season, and should be aided by the drop from Class A to Class B. Knop, a returning starter at quarterback, will get a chance to throw more often, as McLeod has installed the "air raid offense" that has become popular with several major college programs.starstarstarstar
South PortlandAaron Filieo, first year1-7 in Class AAnthony Poole, senior, QB/S; Caleb Viola, senior, G/LB; Keenan Jones, senior, RB/CBFilieo, the longtime Cape Elizabeth coach, returns to his alma mater and takes on a rebuilding project for a program that hasn't had a winning season since 2014. The Red Riots have a lot of experienced players, though, and the drop to Class B should help.starstar
Westbrook/WaynfleteBrandon Dorsett, first year1-7Caleb Toman, sophomore, RB/LB; Keegan Watts, junior, DE/RB; Seamus Dillon, junior, OT/DTFirst-year coach Brandon Dorsett likes what he's seen from his young team, many who played last season as freshmen and sophomores, and believes they can be competitive if they stick to their assignments.star
WindhamMatt Perkins, 18th year0-8 in Class AMarty Babb, senior, RB/DB; Ben Elliott, senior, RB/DB; Anthony Gugliuzza, senior, WR/DBThe Eagles are probably still a year away, with several sophomores starting on both sides of the ball, including QB Will Ledbetter, 6-5, 290 OL Dylan Matheson, and LBs Max Marshall and Tate Chork. This team will be improved and could challenge for a home quarterfinal berth.starstarstar

CLASSES C AND D

SchoolCoachLast YearPlayers to WatchOutlook
Camden HillsJeremy Marks, third year5-5, lost in Class E semifinalHunter Norton, sophomore, RB/LB; Aedan Kehoe, senior, TE/DE; Braden Moulton, senior, OL/DLCamden Hills, which moved to Class D with the elimination of Class E, is ineligible for the playoffs because it should be in Class B based on enrollment. Marks says speed and football IQ are his team's biggest strengths.star
Cape ElizabethSean Green, first year5-5, lost in Class C South semifinalMatt Laughlin, senior, WR/S; Colin Campbell, sophomore, RB/LB; Finn McQueeny, junior, OL/DLGreen, who replaces longtime coach Aaron Filieo, believes his team will have a dynamic offense and a fast, aggressive defense. He expects the Capers to challenge Wells and Leavitt at the top of the region.starstarstar
FreeportPaul St. Pierre, fifth year9-1, won Class E state championshipAdam Ulrickson, senior, RB/LB; Treyvon Murhammer, senior, NT; Tre Morris, senior, DE/RBThe Falcons are jumping up from Class E to Class C, so it'll be difficult to duplicate last year's success. But they welcome back all but three starters and don't have to face powerhouses Wells and Leavitt, so they should remain competitive.starstar
Fryeburg AcademyDavid Turner, 12th year10-2, lost in Class C state finalJack Campbell, senior, OL/LB; Calvin Southwick, senior, RB/LB; Eli Mahan, junior, TE/DLThe Raiders are rebuilding after one of their most successful seasons ever, with just five returning starters and six seniors. The offense will likely lean on Southwick, one of the region's top running backs.starstarstar
Lake RegionMike Shea, second year2-7, lost in Class C South quarterfinalEthan MacMurray, senior, QB/DB; Brandon Sargent, senior, RB/LB; Isaac Holland, senior, WR/DBShea is optimistic that the team will improve in his second season as head coach, describing the Lakers as a "small but tough and quick team."star
Medomak ValleyRyan Snell, fourth year4-5, lost in Class C North quarterfinalDrew Severs, senior, TB/LB; Erik Benner, senior, OT/DT; Gabe Shellman, senior, WR/DBSnell says his team has good team speed and veteran leadership, but lacks depth. Another middle-of-the-pack finish seems likely.starstarstar
MorseJason Darling, 10th year4-5, lost in Class C South quarterfinalNoah Doughty, senior, OG/DT; Mason Savary, junior, RB/DB; Ty Knowlton, junior, RB/LBMuch like last year, the Shipbuilders could be a middle-of-the-pack team. The 30-man program includes five returning starters on offense and six on defense.starstarstar
OceansideWes Drinkwater, seventh year3-6, lost in Class C North quarterfinalChris Carroll, senior, G/DE; Dylan O'Reilly, senior, RB/OLB; Aidan Munro, junior, DBThe Mariners have some depth, with 38 players in the program. Drinkwater says speed is the team's biggest strength.starstarstar
PolandSpencer Emerson, second year3-6, lost in Class D South quarterfinalBrady Downing, senior, QB; Isaiah Hill, junior, WR; Evan Kelly, junior, OL/DLThe Knights lost nine seniors to graduation, but Downing, an all-Campbell Conference quarterback, returns to lead the offense. The schedule will be more challenging, as Poland has moved up from Class D.starstar
WellsTim Roche, 21st year12-0, won Class D state championshipPayton MacKay, senior, RB/S; Jonah Potter, junior, FB/LB; Matt Tufts, senior, DE/LBWells, which has eight returning starters on offense and seven on defense, is regarded as the favorite in Class C despite moving up from Class D, where the Warriors won 24 straight games in two championship seasons.starstarstarstarstar
YorkMatt Nelson, second year3-6, lost in Class C South quarterfinalAiden Martin, junior, OT/NG; Teagan Hynes, junior, QB; Noah Caramihalis, senior, WR/DEWith just 29 players on the roster, depth could be a major issue for the Wildcats, and their schedule has few weak spots.starstar

EIGHT-MAN

SchoolCoachLast YearPlayers to WatchOutlook
BoothbayEd Crocker, third year4-5, lost in Class E quarterfinalMike Hollowell, senior, RB/CB; Nick Morley, senior, E/MLB; Hunter Crocker, senior, QB/FSBoothbay is a senior-heavy team with quite a bit of football experience. Crocker thinks his team will be hard-hitting and will challenge Old Orchard Beach for the top spot in the Small division.starstarstarstar
Gray-New GloucesterBrian Jahna, second year0-8 in Class CDanny Stash, senior, QB/DB; Gabe Gendreau, senior, RB/WR/LB; Trent Overcash, junior, RB/DBDespite three straight winless seasons, the Patriots are upbeat about their prospects in the new eight-man league. Jahna says the team has much better depth, aided by the return of several players who had left the program.starstarstar
Mt. AraratFrank True, fifth year2-7, lost in Class B South quarterfinalRiley Morin, senior, RB; Holden Brannen, senior, RBMt. Ararat is the largest school switching to eight-man football. True, who previously was the head coach from 2011-14, says his team has good senior leadership but is very inexperienced overall, with more than half the 30-member team being first-year players.starstar
Old Orchard BeachDean Plante, 19th year4-5, lost in Class E semifinalJacob Methot, senior, FB/LB; Jaden Davies, junior, QB/DB; Kobe Weinstein, junior, OL/LBThe Seagulls are enthusiastic about the introduction of eight-man football and could be one of the best teams in the new division, with 12 returning starters and 25 players overall.starstarstarstarstar
Sacopee ValleySteve Bridges, first year1-7 in Class EMitchel Thurlow, senior, OL/LB; Isaac Stocks, senior, RB/LB; Tristan Day, sophomore, OL/DLWith 21 players on the roster, first-year coach Bridges is intent on instilling enthusiasm and a commitment to excellence in order to build a program.starstar
Traip AcademyEric Lane, first year3-5 in Class EKevin McKenney, senior, WR/CB; Bobby Lane, senior, QB/DE; Isaac Henderson, senior, RB/LBLane says the switch to eight-man football has led to more players signing up, and he's upbeat about the team's prospects of being competitive, especially against other schools in the Small division.starstar
YarmouthJim Hartman, first year3-6, lost in Class C South quarterfinalDavid Riddle, junior, RB/LB; Jack Buthy, senior, OL/DL; Jack McGrath, junior, QB/LBHartman returns to a program that he led to consecutive Class C state championships in 2010-11, but now the Clippers are in the new 8-man league. Hartman says his team will be very fast, with experienced skill-position players.starstarstarstarstar