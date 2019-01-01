School Coach Last Year Players to Watch Outlook

Biddeford Brian Curit, 20th year 4-5, lost in Class B South quarterfinal Aiden Donovan, junior, FB/DE; Kurtis Edgerton, senior, S/HB; Marc Reali, senior, QB/LB Biddeford has 15 returning starters and welcomes back some players who dealt with injuries last year. That should put the Tigers among a deep group of teams challenging for a top-four spot in the conference. starstarstar

Brunswick Dan Cooper, 14th year 8-4, lost in Class B state final Owen Richardson, senior, RB/LB; Mitch Lienert, senior, RB/LB; Noah Goddard, senior, QB/DB The competition will be a little more challenging in Class B this season, but Brunswick should contend for a fifth Class B North title in six years. Cooper says speed is the biggest strength for his 45-player program. starstarstarstar

Cheverus Mike Vance, fourth year 7-3, lost in Class A North semifinal Sean Sullivan, senior, T/DT; Sean Tompkins, senior, RB/S; Giovanni Fornaro, junior, T/DT Having dropped to Class B along with many of their former Class A rivals, the Stags figure to be one of several contenders for a top-four spot in the South. Tompkins is a big play threat every time he touches the ball, and Sullivan and Fornaro lead an experienced group of linemen. starstarstar

Deering Rob Susi, second year 3-6, lost in Class A South quarterfinal Mike Randall, senior, RB/LB; James Opio, junior, QB; Amani Peeples-Gorman, junior, WR/DB The Rams have 41 players in the program, including nine returning starters on both offense and defense. That bodes well for a team dropping from Class A to Class B. Susi says the team "is very resilient, it is filled with hard workers and very good football players." starstarstar

Falmouth/Greely John Fitzsimmons, 13th year Falmouth (6-4), Greely (5-5), both lost in Class B South semifinals Naveen Caron, senior, RB/CB; Shane Allen, senior, FB/LB; Nick Mancini , senior, QB Falmouth has had six straight winning seasons, and now adds some players from former rival Greely. With their move to Class B North, the Yachtsmen will face several new opponents but should be one of the region's strongest teams. starstarstarstar

Gorham Andy Hager, sixth year 4-5, lost in Class B South quarterfinal Tyler Rollins, senior, RB/DB; Isaac Rollins, senior, QB/DB; Kyle Ouillette, senior, OL/LB With eight returning starters on both offense and defense and 55 players in the program, the Rams look like a team on the rise. Gorham is shooting for a top-four finish in a deep and challenging region. starstarstar

Kennebunk Joe Rafferty, 41st year 10-1, lost in Class B South final Tommy Lazos, senior, QB; Ryan Connors, senior, HB/CB; Dylan Johnston, senior, C/T The region is much deeper, but Kennebunk should remain among the contenders. Rafferty says his team is solid up front, with good size, but lacks depth at the skill positions. starstarstarstar

Marshwood Alex Rotsko, eighth year 11-1, won Class B state championship Justin Bryant, senior, FB/LB; John Valentine, senior, RB/DB; Cullen Casey, senior, WR/DB Marshwood has won four of the last five Class B state titles, and rival coaches view the Hawks as favorites again, even though the region is much deeper this year. They do have to replace four starters on the offensive line, but they have strength and depth at the skill positions. starstarstarstarstar

Massabesic Eric Ouellette, second year 1-6 in Class A Nick Roberge, senior, QB/FS; Owen Roberts, senior, RB/LB; Ethan Roy, senior, WR/LB Nick Roberge is a third-year starter at quarterback and four of five starters return on the offensive line, giving the Mustangs confidence that their offense will be much improved. starstar

Noble Keenon Blindow, first year 5-4, lost in Class B South quarterfinal Brandon Drake, senior, QB; Blake Ouellette, senior, LB; Matt Beerworth, senior, RB/WR Drake, a third-year starter, will be at the helm of Noble's new spread offense. The Knights have 16 seniors back from a team that got off to a 4-1 start last year before stumbling late in the season. starstar

Portland Jason McLeod, first year 9-2, lost in Class A state final Jonah Green, senior, T/DE; Jamal Moriba, senior, RB/SS; Sam Knop, senior, QB/DB The program has grown from 27 players last year to 45 this season, and should be aided by the drop from Class A to Class B. Knop, a returning starter at quarterback, will get a chance to throw more often, as McLeod has installed the "air raid offense" that has become popular with several major college programs. starstarstarstar

South Portland Aaron Filieo, first year 1-7 in Class A Anthony Poole, senior, QB/S; Caleb Viola, senior, G/LB; Keenan Jones, senior, RB/CB Filieo, the longtime Cape Elizabeth coach, returns to his alma mater and takes on a rebuilding project for a program that hasn't had a winning season since 2014. The Red Riots have a lot of experienced players, though, and the drop to Class B should help. starstar

Westbrook/Waynflete Brandon Dorsett, first year 1-7 Caleb Toman, sophomore, RB/LB; Keegan Watts, junior, DE/RB; Seamus Dillon, junior, OT/DT First-year coach Brandon Dorsett likes what he's seen from his young team, many who played last season as freshmen and sophomores, and believes they can be competitive if they stick to their assignments. star