2019 Boys’ Soccer Preview

CLASS A

SchoolCoachLast YearPlayers to Watch
BiddefordLarry Burningham, fifth year0-13-1Matt Lamoureux, senior, left wing; Kyle Dion, sophomore, striker; Brett Lewis, senior, center back
Bonny EagleHayes Sweeney, first year2-8-4Cameron MacDonald, junior, striker/forward; Chris Westgate, junior, forward; Ethan Pike, junior, defender
BrunswickMark Roma, eighth year8-6-1, lost in Class A North quarterfinalEverett Horch, senior, forward; Lane Foushee, junior, midfielder; Luke Cheseldine, junior, back
Camden HillsRyan Hurley, 10th year7-7Ben Owre, senior, forward; Hugh Costigan, senior, midfielder; Max Moore, senior, defense
CheverusBill LeBlanc, first year10-4-2, lost in Class A South semifinalHarrison Bell, senior, goalkeeper; Ethan Hammond, senior, midfielder; Ethan Hunt, senior, defense
DeeringJoel Costigan, ninth year4-8-2Max Morrione, senior, goalkeeper; Askar Houssein, senior, midfielder; Rivaldo Sanchez, junior, forward
FalmouthDavid Halligan, 33rd year11-3-1, lost in Class A South quarterfinalJoe Dye, senior, defense; Adrian Friedman, senior, midfielder; Josh Lefevre, senior, forward
GorhamTim King, 20th year16-1-1, lost Class A state finalAndrew Rent, senior, midfielder; Travis Matheson, senior, defense; Grant Nadeau, senior, midfielder
KennebunkGreg Cavanaugh, fourth year8-7-1, lost in Class A South quarterfinalMax Murray, senior, midfielder; Cooper Durcan, junior, midfielder; Tyler Hurlburt, senior, midfielder
MarshwoodBen Deschene, ninth year10-5-2, lost in Class A South semifinalOwen Bynum, senior, midfielder; Aidan Knowles, junior, forward; Sam Fitzgerald, senior, forward
MassabesicAlan Curtis, sixth year2-11-1Caleb Smalley, junior, goalkeeper; Samuel Tobias, junior, defense; Parker Jalbert, senior, midfield
Mt. AraratJack Rioux, fifth year13-3-1, lost in Class A North finalJames Singleton, senior, goalkeeper; Nathan Brigham, senior, defense
NobleSean Jackson, second year4-9-1Gavin Mason, senior, midfielder; Sam Martel, senior, center back; Lucas Niles, senior, midfielder
PortlandRocco Frenzilli, 33rd year10-4-3, lost in Class A South finalAlex Millones, senior, midfielder; Anselmo Tela, junior, forward; Max Cheever, junior, defense
SanfordTim Fecteau, sixth season6-8-1, lost in Class A South prelimKurtis Voter, sophomore, defense; Connor Curcio, sophomore, midfielder; Justin Gould, sophomore, midfielder
ScarboroughMark Diaz, 21st season10-5-1, lost in Class A South quarterfinalTommy Stratis, senior, defense; Alex Bachmann, junior, goalkeeper; Ryan Stinson, junior, midfielder
South PortlandBryan Hoy, 13th year10-6, lost in Class A South quarterfinalDamir Brkic, junior, midfielder; Dillan Bolduc, senior, defense; Alberto Kissaka, sophomore, forward
Thornton AcademyAndrew Carlson, 20th year6-8-1, lost in Class A South prelimMax Spaulding, senior, back; Alec McAlary, senior, forward; Cam Cote, senior, back
WestbrookVince Aceto, fourth year3-11-1Devin Cyr, senior, fullback; Mohamed Mohamed, senior, striker; Chris Irakoze, senior, striker
WindhamBen Schulz, first year6-8-1, lost in Class A South prelimEvan Glicos, senior, midfielder; Hayden Bilodeau, junior, midfielder; Dylan Raynor, senior, back

CLASS B

SchoolCoachLast YearPlayers to Watch
Cape ElizabethBen Raymond9-5-3, lost in Class B South finalNick Clifford, junior, midfield; Archie McEvoy, junior, forward; Gavin Simipolous, junior, defense
FreeportRobert Strong, second year12-4-2, lost in Class B state finalJesse Bennell, senior, midfield; Will Winter, senior, midfield; Sam LaRochelle, senior, defense
Fryeburg AcademyBob Hodgman-Burns, 14th year5-8-1Will Galligan, junior, midfield; Bobby LeBlanc, senior, defense; Chandler Adams, junior, goalkeeper
Gray-New GloucesterKyle Fletcher, first year7-7-2, lost Class B South quarterfinalJake MacCallum, senior, back; Austin LaLiberty, senior, midfielder; Drew LaCerta, senior, forward
GreelyMike Andreasen, 22nd year8-6-2, lost in Class B South semifinalAidan Melville, senior, midfielder; Chris Theodores, senior, defense; Silas Cunningham, senior, forward
Lake RegionRyan Harlow, second year0-13-1Logan Davis, sophomore, goalkeeper; Jason Harlow, sophomore, striker; Logan Parsons, sophomore, defender
Lincoln AcademyKen Stevenson, seventh year7-7-1, lost in Class B South quarterfinalFilip Diakonowicz, junior, midfield; Tiger Cumming, senior, goalkeeper; Toby Seidel, senior, defense
Medomak ValleyBrian Campbell, 10th year5-8-2, lost in Class B North prelimZachary Cheesman, junior, midfielder; Zack Winpenny, junior, defender; Brandon Starr, junior, forward
MorseChuck Reece, sixth year4-8-3, lost in Class B South prelimIsaak Flaming, senior, midfielder; Alden Harkins, senior, defender; Gavin Hanna, senior, wing
OceansideMatt Petrie, fifth year0-14Nate Coombs, junior, forward/midfielder; Kolya Philbrook, senior, midfielder/forward; Ben Poland, senior, midfielder
PolandDavid Coyne, third year 2-10Noah Breton , senior, right wing; Braden Gurney , junior, left wing; Davin Cloutier, senior, goalie
WellsPatrick Udeh, fifth year0-13-1Joe Eremita, senior, defense; Wyatt Rowe, senior, defense; Andrew Wuerthner, senior, midfield
YarmouthMichael Hagerty, 23rd year13-1-2, lost in Class B South semifinalLiam Ireland, senior, forward; Alejandro Coury, senior, midfielder; Jason Lainey, senior, midfielder
YorkJulie Johnson, second year8-7-1, lost in Class B South quarterfinalJohn Bychok, senior, midfielder; Dillon Brodsky, senior, midfielder; Quenton Convery, junior, forward

CLASS C

SchoolCoachLast YearPlayers to Watch
Sacopee ValleySam Bowers, fourth year8-8, lost in Class C South quarterfinalSawyer Libby, sophomore, midfielder/forward; Erik Fossum, junior, midfielder; Sean Wedgewood, senior, forward
Traip AcademyMichael MacLeay, fourth year7-7-1, lost in Class C South quarterfinalFrankie Driscoll, junior, midfielder; Devon LaRoche, junior, forward; Tre Brown, junior, forward
WaynfleteBrandon Salway, 31st year15-0-3, won Class C state championshipLuca Antolini, senior, keeper/midfielder; Patrick Shaw, junior, midfielder; Joey Ansel-Mullen, junior, midfielder
Wiscasset/BoothbayChris Cossette6-8Josh Jones, senior, defense/midfield; Jordan Espeut, senior, midfield; Billy Pinkham , senior, defense

CLASS D

SchoolCoachLast YearPlayers to Watch
Greater Portland ChristianChris Spaulding, 11th year2-11Christian Patterson, senior, midfielder; Micah LaSalle, junior, center back; Owen Mann, senior, midfielder
North Yarmouth AcademyThomas Masters, first year16-2, won Class D state championshipCam Goodrich, senior, forward; Mason Bull, junior, midfielder; Reese Merritt, junior, defender
Pine Tree AcademyTimothy Raymond, first year9-5, lost in Class D South quarterfinalJosiah Yeaton, senior, midfielder; Chris Amasi, senior, forward; Jahiesh Stewart, senior, midfielder