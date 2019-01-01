|School
|Coach
|Last Year
|Players to Watch
|Biddeford
|Larry Burningham, fifth year
|0-13-1
|Matt Lamoureux, senior, left wing; Kyle Dion, sophomore, striker; Brett Lewis, senior, center back
|Bonny Eagle
|Hayes Sweeney, first year
|2-8-4
|Cameron MacDonald, junior, striker/forward; Chris Westgate, junior, forward; Ethan Pike, junior, defender
|Brunswick
|Mark Roma, eighth year
|8-6-1, lost in Class A North quarterfinal
|Everett Horch, senior, forward; Lane Foushee, junior, midfielder; Luke Cheseldine, junior, back
|Camden Hills
|Ryan Hurley, 10th year
|7-7
|Ben Owre, senior, forward; Hugh Costigan, senior, midfielder; Max Moore, senior, defense
|Cheverus
|Bill LeBlanc, first year
|10-4-2, lost in Class A South semifinal
|Harrison Bell, senior, goalkeeper; Ethan Hammond, senior, midfielder; Ethan Hunt, senior, defense
|Deering
|Joel Costigan, ninth year
|4-8-2
|Max Morrione, senior, goalkeeper; Askar Houssein, senior, midfielder; Rivaldo Sanchez, junior, forward
|Falmouth
|David Halligan, 33rd year
|11-3-1, lost in Class A South quarterfinal
|Joe Dye, senior, defense; Adrian Friedman, senior, midfielder; Josh Lefevre, senior, forward
|Gorham
|Tim King, 20th year
|16-1-1, lost Class A state final
|Andrew Rent, senior, midfielder; Travis Matheson, senior, defense; Grant Nadeau, senior, midfielder
|Kennebunk
|Greg Cavanaugh, fourth year
|8-7-1, lost in Class A South quarterfinal
|Max Murray, senior, midfielder; Cooper Durcan, junior, midfielder; Tyler Hurlburt, senior, midfielder
|Marshwood
|Ben Deschene, ninth year
|10-5-2, lost in Class A South semifinal
|Owen Bynum, senior, midfielder; Aidan Knowles, junior, forward; Sam Fitzgerald, senior, forward
|Massabesic
|Alan Curtis, sixth year
|2-11-1
|Caleb Smalley, junior, goalkeeper; Samuel Tobias, junior, defense; Parker Jalbert, senior, midfield
|Mt. Ararat
|Jack Rioux, fifth year
|13-3-1, lost in Class A North final
|James Singleton, senior, goalkeeper; Nathan Brigham, senior, defense
|Noble
|Sean Jackson, second year
|4-9-1
|Gavin Mason, senior, midfielder; Sam Martel, senior, center back; Lucas Niles, senior, midfielder
|Portland
|Rocco Frenzilli, 33rd year
|10-4-3, lost in Class A South final
|Alex Millones, senior, midfielder; Anselmo Tela, junior, forward; Max Cheever, junior, defense
|Sanford
|Tim Fecteau, sixth season
|6-8-1, lost in Class A South prelim
|Kurtis Voter, sophomore, defense; Connor Curcio, sophomore, midfielder; Justin Gould, sophomore, midfielder
|Scarborough
|Mark Diaz, 21st season
|10-5-1, lost in Class A South quarterfinal
|Tommy Stratis, senior, defense; Alex Bachmann, junior, goalkeeper; Ryan Stinson, junior, midfielder
|South Portland
|Bryan Hoy, 13th year
|10-6, lost in Class A South quarterfinal
|Damir Brkic, junior, midfielder; Dillan Bolduc, senior, defense; Alberto Kissaka, sophomore, forward
|Thornton Academy
|Andrew Carlson, 20th year
|6-8-1, lost in Class A South prelim
|Max Spaulding, senior, back; Alec McAlary, senior, forward; Cam Cote, senior, back
|Westbrook
|Vince Aceto, fourth year
|3-11-1
|Devin Cyr, senior, fullback; Mohamed Mohamed, senior, striker; Chris Irakoze, senior, striker
|Windham
|Ben Schulz, first year
|6-8-1, lost in Class A South prelim
|Evan Glicos, senior, midfielder; Hayden Bilodeau, junior, midfielder; Dylan Raynor, senior, back
|Cape Elizabeth
|Ben Raymond
|9-5-3, lost in Class B South final
|Nick Clifford, junior, midfield; Archie McEvoy, junior, forward; Gavin Simipolous, junior, defense
|Freeport
|Robert Strong, second year
|12-4-2, lost in Class B state final
|Jesse Bennell, senior, midfield; Will Winter, senior, midfield; Sam LaRochelle, senior, defense
|Fryeburg Academy
|Bob Hodgman-Burns, 14th year
|5-8-1
|Will Galligan, junior, midfield; Bobby LeBlanc, senior, defense; Chandler Adams, junior, goalkeeper
|Gray-New Gloucester
|Kyle Fletcher, first year
|7-7-2, lost Class B South quarterfinal
|Jake MacCallum, senior, back; Austin LaLiberty, senior, midfielder; Drew LaCerta, senior, forward
|Greely
|Mike Andreasen, 22nd year
|8-6-2, lost in Class B South semifinal
|Aidan Melville, senior, midfielder; Chris Theodores, senior, defense; Silas Cunningham, senior, forward
|Lake Region
|Ryan Harlow, second year
|0-13-1
|Logan Davis, sophomore, goalkeeper; Jason Harlow, sophomore, striker; Logan Parsons, sophomore, defender
|Lincoln Academy
|Ken Stevenson, seventh year
|7-7-1, lost in Class B South quarterfinal
|Filip Diakonowicz, junior, midfield; Tiger Cumming, senior, goalkeeper; Toby Seidel, senior, defense
|Medomak Valley
|Brian Campbell, 10th year
|5-8-2, lost in Class B North prelim
|Zachary Cheesman, junior, midfielder; Zack Winpenny, junior, defender; Brandon Starr, junior, forward
|Morse
|Chuck Reece, sixth year
|4-8-3, lost in Class B South prelim
|Isaak Flaming, senior, midfielder; Alden Harkins, senior, defender; Gavin Hanna, senior, wing
|Oceanside
|Matt Petrie, fifth year
|0-14
|Nate Coombs, junior, forward/midfielder; Kolya Philbrook, senior, midfielder/forward; Ben Poland, senior, midfielder
|Poland
|David Coyne, third year
|2-10
|Noah Breton , senior, right wing; Braden Gurney , junior, left wing; Davin Cloutier, senior, goalie
|Wells
|Patrick Udeh, fifth year
|0-13-1
|Joe Eremita, senior, defense; Wyatt Rowe, senior, defense; Andrew Wuerthner, senior, midfield
|Yarmouth
|Michael Hagerty, 23rd year
|13-1-2, lost in Class B South semifinal
|Liam Ireland, senior, forward; Alejandro Coury, senior, midfielder; Jason Lainey, senior, midfielder
|York
|Julie Johnson, second year
|8-7-1, lost in Class B South quarterfinal
|John Bychok, senior, midfielder; Dillon Brodsky, senior, midfielder; Quenton Convery, junior, forward
|Sacopee Valley
|Sam Bowers, fourth year
|8-8, lost in Class C South quarterfinal
|Sawyer Libby, sophomore, midfielder/forward; Erik Fossum, junior, midfielder; Sean Wedgewood, senior, forward
|Traip Academy
|Michael MacLeay, fourth year
|7-7-1, lost in Class C South quarterfinal
|Frankie Driscoll, junior, midfielder; Devon LaRoche, junior, forward; Tre Brown, junior, forward
|Waynflete
|Brandon Salway, 31st year
|15-0-3, won Class C state championship
|Luca Antolini, senior, keeper/midfielder; Patrick Shaw, junior, midfielder; Joey Ansel-Mullen, junior, midfielder
|Wiscasset/Boothbay
|Chris Cossette
|6-8
|Josh Jones, senior, defense/midfield; Jordan Espeut, senior, midfield; Billy Pinkham , senior, defense